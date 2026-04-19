Pawan Kalyan Undergoes Surgery, Wife Anna Shares Health Update: "He Is Recovering"

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan is currently on the road to recovery after a recent health scare that required surgery. His wife, Anna Konidela, has now shared an update on his condition.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anna Konidela wrote, “He is recovering. All is well. Thank you.”

Pawan Kalyan fell ill on Friday morning while attending a meeting with officials. Following medical advice, he cancelled his scheduled programmes for the day and was admitted to a hospital for further evaluation.

A statement shared by his party, Jana Sena Party, on X read, “Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on Saturday evening. While discussing administrative matters with his officials on Friday morning, he experienced severe discomfort. He has been facing health-related issues for the past few months. Following the advice of his personal physicians, he cancelled Friday's official engagements and visited the hospital.”

The note further added, “At the hospital, doctors conducted medical examinations, including an MRI. After reviewing the reports, the medical team decided that surgery was necessary and performed the procedure. Doctors have advised that he may resume official duties after a week to ten days of rest. However, they have also indicated that long-term precautions will be necessary, and that full recovery may take a longer period.”

Deputy Chief Minister Sri @PawanKalyan Undergoes Surgery



Janasena Party Chief, Hon'ble Deputy CM Sri Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on Saturday evening. While discussing administrative matters with his officials on Friday morning, he experienced severe discomfort. He has been… — JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) April 18, 2026

Soon after the news surfaced, wishes poured in from across political and film circles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu and enquired about his well-being. He is remarkably courageous and I am sure he will recover very soon. Praying for his good health.”

Spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu and enquired about his well-being. He is remarkably courageous and I am sure he will recover very soon. Praying for his good health.@PawanKalyan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2026

On the acting front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the Telugu action-comedy Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film was released in March this year.

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