Varun Dhawan Faces Backlash For Wearing Shorts And Vest To Mumbai Temple: 'Fake Devotion'

Actor Varun Dhawan has found himself at the centre of an online debate after videos of his recent temple visit in Mumbai surfaced on social media. While the actor appeared cheerful and greeted photographers waiting outside, many internet users focused less on his visit and more on what he was wearing.

In the clips doing the rounds online, Varun can be seen leaving the temple premises with a tilak on his forehead. He was dressed in a sleeveless vest and shorts and briefly acknowledged the paparazzi before heading out. However, his outfit quickly became a talking point online, with several social media users arguing that he should have chosen more traditional or modest clothing for a religious place.

Soon after the videos appeared online, users began sharing their reactions on X, with many questioning whether the actor's attire was suitable for a temple visit.

One user wrote, "The least Varun Dhawan could do is dress appropriately for the mandir. This is a fake devotion, a PR stunt to appease mass.”

Another one added, “This is atrocious! How can Varun Dhawan allowed to visit a temple in these clothes? Just because he is a celebrity, can he be allowed to violate the sanctity of a temple? Which temple allows devotees in sleeveless and shorts?”

Someone else asked, “Did Varun Dhawan think the temple was a gym that he went there dressed in workout clothes?”

While the discussion around his temple appearance continues online, Varun Dhawan is busy preparing for the release of his upcoming comedy entertainer, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Directed by David Dhawan, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur and Maniesh Paul.

The trailer, released last month, hints at a comedy filled with relationship troubles, misunderstandings and romance. Varun and Mrunal play a married couple heading towards divorce. Soon, Varun meets Pooja Hegde in a club, and the duo fall in love. What follows is complete chaos. He leads a dual life with two women and ends up with both of them getting pregnant.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to hit theatres on June 5.