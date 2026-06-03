Diana’s Emotional Letter Reveals Her Hopes For Prince William And Prince Harry

A letter written by Princess Diana has become the centre of all the attention, decades after it was first sent. The handwritten note, which will soon be auctioned, offers a rare glimpse of Diana's thoughts following her BBC Panorama interview.

One of the most touching parts of the letter focuses on her hopes for her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Diana spoke about the future and shared her desire to help her children understand the value of open and honest communication.

The letter, written several years after her separation from King Charles, is expected to sell for between £3,000 and £4,000 as part of the Royalty, Antiques & Fine Art auction.

According to Reeman Dansie Auction House, the letter was written by Princess Diana on November 27, 1995, a week after her famous Panorama interview.

It was sent from Kensington Palace to a supporter named Michael Barratt after Diana returned from a trip to Argentina.

In the letter, she thanked him for his kind message. Diana was thankful for his thoughts about learning from life and moving on from difficult experiences. She also hoped her interview will help women who were going through tough times.

The former Princess of Wales, who died at the age of 36 in a car crash in Paris in 1997, shared her hopes for Prince William and Prince Harry, saying she wanted them to understand “the importance of communication on a deeper level.”

The letter was signed by Diana with a personal closing message and remained in Michael Barratt's possession for nearly 30 years.

According to the auction house, Barratt watched Princess Diana's Panorama interview in November 1995 and was moved by her words. To offer his support, he wrote her a letter and encouraged by telling her that difficult times can improve with time. To his surprise, Diana personally replied just a week later.

During the controversial BBC Panorama interview in 1995, Princess Diana spoke openly about the problems in her marriage with Prince Charles. She even exposed his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles and suggested that another person's presence had played a major role in their marriage difficulties.