Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Pose With Sitar Maestro Rishab Sharma Ahead Of <i>Ramayana</i> Event In Delhi

The excitement surrounding Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to soar as the makers gear up for a major event on July 18 in Delhi. Adding to the growing buzz, renowned sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma shared a series of pictures with the film's cast and crew on social media.

Rishab, a disciple of legendary sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, was seen posing alongside stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra.

Another snapshot featured Rishab sporting a distinctive orange watch with the Ayodhya Mandir on its dial and intricate engravings of Shri Ram and Hanuman Ji, making it a symbolic and spiritual accessory. The final picture captured the musician immersed in playing his sitar.

Ramayana Trailer Launch

A few days ago, producer Namit Malhotra and the team of Ramayana announced the trailer release date with a special note.

The note reads, “From Bharat to the world. For thousands of years, the Ramayana has inspired generations through its timeless ideals of dharma, maryada, courage, and compassion. Now, it begins a new journey. One of Bharat's greatest civilisational epics, presented to the world at a scale never attempted before in Indian cinema. The Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on 24th July.”

What We Know About Ramayana

The mythological saga, made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, will be a visually stunning and emotionally rich retelling of the ancient Indian epic. The film features a powerhouse cast of talented actors to deliver the biggest cinematic treat of the year.

In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be stepping into the shoes of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will portray Sita and Ravie Dubey will essay the pivotal role of Laxman.

South star Yash will take on the role of Ravan, while Sunny Deol portrays the mighty Hanuman. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Surpanakha. The epic will also see Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Bankrolled by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, VFX studio DNEG, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana will be released in two parts. While the first part will release in theatres on Diwali 2026, the second part is scheduled to hit theatres on Diwali 2027.