Hollywood Reveals What It’s Like to Work With Clint Eastwood

Only a few people in Hollywood have had a career as long and successful as Clint Eastwood. After spending several decades in the film industry, the legendary actor-director has quietly stepped away from Hollywood.

Over the years, Eastwood became known not only for his work on screen but also for his unique style behind the camera. Unlike many directors who create a loud and dramatic atmosphere on set, he remains calm and focused.

Actors who have worked with him, including Angelina Jolie, Matt Damon, Morgan Freeman, Laura Linney and Meryl Streep, have often shared stories about their experiences with him.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, who worked with Clint Eastwood in the 2008 hit Changeling, told Indie London, "He's very decisive. He's famous for shooting just one or two takes, which does sound terrifying to an actress. But because of that, he's not going to drain you emotionally. He will be prepared. He'll take more than one if he needs it.

“But he'll be very prepared from the moment you walk in the door and so you have this feeling of having to bring your all, but if you bring your all and give it everything you've got until you're emotionally drained, he will capture it on film and he won't ask you to do it 20 times.”

She explained that Eastwood's style and method encourage actors to trust their instincts and give their best performance right away. Since he avoids doing many takes, actors do not get the chance to overanalyse every detail. She said this helps keep performances natural because everyone stays focused on the scene instead of worrying too much about getting everything perfect.

Mat Damon

During an appearance on First We Feast, Matt Damon was asked about his experience working with Clint Eastwood on Invictus. The question focused on Eastwood's well known habit of using one take instead of filming multiple versions. Damon was asked what it was like as an actor to work under a director who prefers to move quickly.

According to Matt, working on that film was a bit stressful because he had to speak with a South African accent, which he found very difficult. He explained that the accent was very different from the way he normally speaks, so it took a lot of effort to learn and perform correctly. To prepare, Damon spent a lot of time practising, which he treated like an important part of his work.

He said, “I tested that theory on day one of shooting. We did the first take, it went pretty well, but Clint says, ‘Cut, print, check the gate,' which means we're going to move on and I said, ‘Hey boss, maybe you think we get one more,' and he just turned and he goes, ‘Why you want to waste everybody's time?' I'm like, ‘Okay, we're done, all right, good, let's move on.' So I'm glad I put all that work in because I really don't think I got more than one take ever.”

Laura Linney

Laura Linney said that one of the biggest things she learned from Clint Eastwood was “how to relax on set.” She explained that his sets were very organised. Everything was usually prepared before the actors arrived, which allowed filming to begin quickly.

She said Eastwood keeps things very calm and simple while filming. She explained that he quietly watches the scene from near the camera and once it is finished, he checks if everyone is happy with the result and if the shot turned out correctly. If everything looks good, he moves on to the next scene.

Laura Linney adds, “The reason he doesn't yell action and cut is because of the spaghetti westerns that he made. Because if someone yelled action and cut, the horses would jump and get scared. So everybody's quiet on his set because we all have nervous systems. It's true when someone screams action, there is a part of you that, if it's a scene where you have to concentrate, it's hard to recover. It takes a little bit to recover, it takes time. It was a real lesson.”

Morgan Freeman

While speaking on Larry King's podcast, Morgan Freeman explained that one of the things that stood out most about Clint Eastwood was how efficiently he worked. Freeman said Eastwood liked to keep things moving and did not waste time on set. He also added that Eastwood trusted the actors he hired and did not interfere with their performances unnecessarily.

According to Freeman, Eastwood shows respect for actors and believes they are capable of doing their jobs well. Freeman added that many who have worked with Eastwood leave with a positive impression because of the trust and respect he gives to everyone on set.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep revealed that when Clint Eastwood wanted her to star in The Bridges of Madison County, the studio was not supporting his idea. She explained that she was about to turn 45 at the time and was being considered for a character who was also 45 years old. Despite that, the studio felt she was too old for the role. Streep said, “Clint made a, I gather, case for me which I was glad about and I would certainly have made a case for him.”