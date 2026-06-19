Is Angelina Jolie’s Son Pax Still On Good Terms With Brad Pitt’s Family? What We Know

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce continues to shape the dynamics within their family years after their split. While several of the former couple's children have reportedly distanced themselves from Pitt, their son Pax is said to have maintained ties with his father's side of the family.

“Pax still has a relationship with his dad's side of the family and continues to spend time with them. He recently joined his family as they went out to dinner and celebrated his cousin Sydney's engagement to Archimede Jerome," a source told Page Six.

The gathering included Brad's sister Julie Pitt Neal, his niece Reagan Pitt and several other close family members. A second source told the publication that Pax remains close with his father's side of the family but doesn't have much of a relationship with the F1 actor.

While Pax still spends time with his paternal relatives, several of his siblings have moved to distance themselves from the Pitt surname in recent years. Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh successfully had “Pitt” removed from her name in May 2024, shortly after turning 18.

Zahara filed paperwork to change her name from Zahara Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Jolie earlier this month. Maddox filed a similar request last month, citing personal reasons in court documents. Knox also dropped “Pitt” from his last name on his high school diploma, similar to her twin sister, who was credited as Vivienne Jolie in theatre playbills.

This comes as public interest continues around Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's prolonged separation. The Girl, Interrupted star filed for divorce in September 2016 following an alleged physical and verbal altercation on a private flight.

Pitt finalised the divorce from Jolie in December 2024, ending more than eight years of legal proceedings. A financial dispute over their shared estate, Chateau Miraval, remains active in court.

Jolie credited her now-young-adult children with helping her get through the traumatic divorce and encouraging her to return to acting and travelling. "I think my fighting spirit is finally back. I lost it for a bit. I got kind of taken down a little bit and it's coming back in large part thanks to my children, who are now older, and encouraging it," the actress said in an interview with Variety.

"My kids are almost all 18, so now they want to see me travelling the world, they want me to get out and do things. They know me more than anybody, and they still like me, which says a lot. I think they're very encouraging of me, kind of getting back to aspects of myself that maybe I hadn't felt as free to do," she added.