Fight Club Stars Brad Pitt And Edward Norton Steal The Spotlight At FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has delivered plenty of exciting moments, but one of the biggest talking points came from the crowd. During Team USA's match against Turkey, cameras often showed Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Edward Norton sitting together in a luxury suite. The short appearance was enough to send social media into a frenzy.

Fans of both soccer and movies were thrilled to see the Fight Club co-stars together again after many years. Soon, photos and videos of the pair spread across the internet, leading many to share excitement over the unexpected reunion.

The moment also led to hilarious reactions as fans referred to the unexpected Fight Club twist and joked that Norton looked like he was talking to himself.

Brad Pitt and Edward Norton are rarely seen in public since promoting Fight Club in the late 1990s. One of their few public appearances together after that was at a Radiohead concert in Milan in 2008.

Pitt and Norton were not the only stars at the FIFA World Cup match. Many other celebrities were also spotted in the stands, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Scottie Pippen, James Cameron, Usha Vance, Owen Wilson, Paris Hilton, Jessica Alba, Ben Affleck, Matthew Stafford, Keegan-Michael Key, Jaime Camil, Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Joey King, Kelly Rowland, Ashton Kutcher, Colin Farrell and many more.

Directed by David Fincher, Fight Club stars Edward Norton, the narrator, as a man struggling with insomnia who becomes friends with Tyler Durden, played by Brad Pitt, a soap salesman. Together, they start an underground fight club that soon becomes much bigger and more dangerous.

Throughout the film, Durden appears to be a real person who becomes close friends with Norton's character. But in the film's final twist, viewers learn that Pitt's character is another personality created by the narrator's mind and the two characters are actually the same person.

Based on Chuck Palahniuk's 1996 novel of the same name, the cult classic also features Helena Bonham Carter, Jared Leto, Holt McCallany and Meat Loaf.