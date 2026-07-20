Video: Matt Damon Mistaken For Brad Pitt By FIFA World Cup Commentator. Internet Cracks Up

The FIFA World Cup 2026 hit the headlines for a hilarious goof-up when a commentator called Odyssey star Matt Damon “Brad Pitt.” Matt Damon is seen standing with an Argentina fan at the stadium in a viral video. The commentator is heard saying, "Brad Pitt is among the fans today." As soon as the clip went viral, the internet launched a meme fest.

A fan wrote, "Not the worst person to be mistaken for."

Spain wins FIFA World Cup 2026

Ferran Torres clinched Spain's second men's World Cup title with an extra-time winner against reigning champions Argentina in a bad-tempered final marred by Enzo Fernández's red card for a reckless foul on Pau Cubarsí.

Barcelona forward Torres, a 62nd-minute substitute for Mikel Oyarzabal, sealed a 1–0 win Sunday for the European champions when he struck from close range in the 106th minute — his first goal of this year's World Cup.

Argentina, aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups, could not match Spain, with even Inter Miami star Lionel Messi unable to trouble Luis de la Fuente's side.

"I feel sadness but knowing that we left everything out there," Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. "I have a lot of things to say about how we got here, but it's not worth it. I want to thank these guys eternally for giving us another World Cup final and for competing until the end.

"They were better, that's the truth. But I'll cherish an enormous memory of this group and what they've done, of what it's worth to get this far."

President Donald Trump was present as well and awarded the trophy to Rodri as Spain sat atop the soccer world once more.

Matt Damon's Odyssey journey

Matt Damon plays King Odysseus in The Odyssey.

Christopher Nolan wrote and directed the film and is producing it alongside Emma Thomas. The project is backed by Universal. The Odyssey was shot using new IMAX technology and is the first feature ever made entirely using IMAX's largest film format. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, and others.

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