Arijit Singh Ends Retirement, Makes Comeback With <i>Awarapan 2</i> Song <i>Yeh Awarapan</i>

Arijit Singh is returning to playback singing, and his comeback begins with a familiar team. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the singer has reunited with Vishesh Bhatt for Yeh Awarapan, the first song from Awarapan 2. The track, composed by Amaal Malik with lyrics by Rashmi Virag, is set to release on July 21 across all streaming platforms.

According to the report, Vishesh Bhatt wanted the song to reflect the emotional journey of Emraan Hashmi's character, Shivam Pandit, and believed Arijit's voice was the perfect fit.

“Vishesh Bhatt, the creative force behind the Awarapan franchise, has curated and built the music of Awarapan 2 as a statement in itself. With Yeh Awarapan, he delivers the song that sits at the very soul of Shivam Pandit's world. And he delivers it in the voice of Arijit Singh,” a source was quoted as saying in the report.

A Long-Standing Creative Bond

Arijit Singh and Vishesh Films have shared a successful musical journey over the years. Their association began with Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2.

Their collaboration later gave Bollywood several popular tracks, including Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, Muskurane from CityLights, the title tracks of Khamoshiyan and Hamari Adhuri Kahani, as well as Pal from Jalebi.

Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead, alongside Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kholi and Atul Kumar.

The film is produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar, and written by Bilal Siddiqui. It is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14.

When Arijit Singh Announced Retirement

Back in January, Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing by sharing a note on Instagram. In his post, the singer wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from