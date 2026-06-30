Angelina Jolie Admits She Has Put Love On Hold Since Her Divorce

Almost 10 years after her divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie has shared a rare update about her love life. While promoting her new film Couture, the Oscar winning actress revealed that she has not dated anyone since ending her marriage with Pitt and revealed how her priorities have changed over the years.

Jolie explained that much of her attention has gone towards raising her children and focusing on her family, leaving little room for romance. Her comments came while discussing her role in Couture, where she plays Maxine Walker, an American filmmaker who is diagnosed with breast cancer and later finds love.

Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Angelina Jolie said, “To be candid, I haven't dated since I divorced a decade ago. So I kind of get in my head that that aspect of me is not centered in my life if I'm focusing on my children, my family. So yes, things are changing, but in a way I didn't expect. It doesn't feel like I'm 51 and starting to think of being older. I'm thinking I have to live again. Be free again. In a way that maybe life has broken me a little bit. I've come around to being a little bit more the person I used to be.”

The actress said that her daughters have helped her see life from a new point of view. It has made her think about the lives she hopes her daughters will have and the values she wants them to keep, including strength, kindness, confidence and courage.

At the same time, it has also made her look back on parts of herself that she feels she may have set aside over the years. Jolie explained that her daughters are encouraging her to reconnect with the person she used to be. She feels they now want to see her not only as their mother but also as a woman with her own dreams, interests and identity.

Angelina Jolie and her ex husband, actor Brad Pitt, share six children. Their family includes sons Maddox, Pax and Knox, along with daughters Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne.