Film Workers' Body Drops Non-Cooperation Action Against Ranveer Singh After Legal Notice

BN Tiwari, the president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE), on Wednesday announced that it had dropped the non-cooperation directive against Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh on "request of CINTAA and IMPAA".

The announcement came a day after Ranveer Singh issued a legal notice to the film workers' body over its action over his last-minute exit from Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar.

At a press conference held in Mumbai on Wednesday, FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit said that its legal team will respond to the legal notice sent by Ranveer Singh.

"The legal letter came to us yesterday and it was requesting us to remove the non-cooperation directive," he said.

"We appeal to Ranveer to come and sit with us and find a solution. We celebrate his stardom... We don't have any authority to ban anyone. We are hopeful that there will be a positive reaction from Ranveer," he added.

Ranveer Singh exited Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, following the release of Dhurandhar back in December. In a press conference on May 25, FWICE announced that it had issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor.

Several film celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Ram Gopal Varma, Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon, Nikhil Dwivedi, and Sanjay Gupta, have weighed in on FWICE's action against the actor.

A few days ago, veteran film producer TP Aggarwal, former president of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), challenged FWICE's move by filing a petition before the Bombay Civil Court in Dindoshi.

Aggarwal's plea, filed against both FWICE and IMPPA, argues that no individual, organisation, or trade body has the legal authority to impose a ban or direct others to refuse to work with someone.

The FWICE legal team will reply to TP Aggarwal, said Ashoke Pandit.

Right before FWICE withdrew its order against Ranveer Singh, the Producers Guild of India issued a statement addressing the "growing instances of talent, directors and technicians" going back on their commitments at the "eleventh hour". The producers body mentioned how banners such as Excel Entertainment Private Limited and Panorama Studios International Limited were facing problems due to last-minute disruptions, alluding to Ranveer Singh's Don 3 exit and Akshaye Khanna's departure from Drishyam 3.

"No member of the industry should indulge in such behaviour that has, in these cases, led to substantial financial loss to our member producers as well as to other verticals in the industry. Such actions by any industry member have serious and far-reaching consequences and undermine the spirit of trust, professionalism and mutual respect on which the film industry is built," the producers' body said in the statement.

CINTAA is Cine & TV Artistes' Association, whereas IMPAA stands for Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Vs Film Workers' Body: Is This 'Ban' Legally Binding, What's Next For Dhurandhar Star?