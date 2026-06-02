Ranveer Singh Sues Film Workers' Body Over Non-Cooperation Action Amid <i>Don 3</i> Row

The controversy surrounding actor Ranveer Singh and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has now reached the courts, with the actor sending a legal notice to the film workers' body over its recent non-cooperation directive against him. The latest development comes as FWICE has also called for a press conference on June 3 to address the escalating dispute.

Sources confirmed to NDTV that Ranveer served the legal notice on June 2, days after FWICE issued a directive asking its members not to work on any project featuring the actor. While the exact demands made in the notice remain unclear, the move marks a significant escalation in what has become one of Bollywood's most closely watched industry stand-offs.

The dispute stems from Ranveer's reported exit from Don 3, directed and produced by Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.

Last week, FWICE issued a notice claiming that Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani had approached the organisation over the actor's alleged withdrawal from the film at an advanced stage of production.

According to FWICE, the producers informed the body that nearly Rs 45 crore had already been spent on pre-production work. The organisation said it viewed the actor's sudden departure as a matter that could expose producers to heavy financial losses and disrupt the execution of the project.

Following this, FWICE announced a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, asking all its affiliated members across crafts and departments not to work on any project involving the actor.

Addressing the media at a press conference, FWICE advisor Ashoke Pandit had claimed that the body repeatedly attempted to reach out to Ranveer but allegedly received no response.

"None of our workers or members, across all crafts, will work on any of his projects. We have requested that all producers take a stand, join us in solidarity, speak out against this conduct, and make a firm decision," Pandit had said.

However, as criticism mounted, Pandit later clarified that the directive should not be described as a "ban", even though many in the industry and media had characterised it as one.

Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, responded through an official spokesperson shortly after FWICE's announcement. Without directly addressing the allegations, the actor maintained a measured stance.

"Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect," the statement said.

The actor has not commented publicly on the issue himself.

The legal debate around FWICE's powers has also resurfaced amid the controversy. In a 2017 ruling on a complaint filed by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the Competition Commission of India held that FWICE could not impose restrictive conditions forcing producers to work only with its members, stating that such provisions violated the Competition Act, 2002. The commission had issued a cease-and-desist order against the organisation.

Adding another dimension to the matter, veteran producer and former IMPPA president TP Aggarwal has challenged FWICE's move by filing a petition before the Bombay Civil Court in Dindoshi.

Don 3 was officially announced in 2023, with Ranveer unveiled as the new face of the franchise through a teaser released by Excel Entertainment. The film, however, faced delays and only entered pre-production in late 2025.

ALSO READ: Don 3 Row: Veteran Producer TP Aggarwal Files Petition Against Film Body Over Ranveer Singh's Non-Cooperation Directive