Two Actors, A Fake Film Offer, Then A Murder: It Began On Kareena Kapoor's <i>Heroine</i> Set

Fourteen years ago, a Bollywood struggler's worst fear did not come in the form of a casting couch or a cancelled role. It came disguised as friendship: a familiar face from a film set, a promise of work and a road trip to Uttar Pradesh that ended with a ransom demand, a decapitated body and one of Hindi cinema's most horrifying real-life crimes.

Meenakshi Thapa was 26 and still chasing her big break when she disappeared in March 2012. She had moved from Dehradun to Mumbai, appeared in the psychological thriller 404 and worked on Madhur Bhandarkar's Heroine, starring Kareena Kapoor.

It was on that film's set that she met junior artistes Amit Jaiswal and Preeti Surin.

They would later become her killers.

A Friendship Built On A Fatal Assumption

According to the prosecution, Jaiswal and Surin heard Meenakshi speak about her family and became convinced she was wealthy. The assumption was wrong, but it was enough for the couple to begin planning her abduction.

They allegedly told Meenakshi that they had arranged an acting assignment for her in Uttar Pradesh. For a young actor waiting for her career to move, the offer did not look like a trap. She agreed to travel with them.

On March 13, 2012, the three left for Allahabad, now Prayagraj.

Soon afterwards, Meenakshi stopped answering her phone.

Rs 15 Lakh Or A Chilling Threat

On March 17, her mother received a message from an unknown number. The kidnappers wanted Rs 15 lakh within three days.

The demand came with a threat designed to terrify the family: if the money was not paid, Meenakshi would be forced into pornographic films.

Her family did not have Rs 15 lakh. They managed to deposit around Rs 60,000 into her account.

It did not save her.

According to the prosecution, Jaiswal and Surin strangled Meenakshi and then decapitated her. Her torso was dumped in a septic tank near Surin's family home in Allahabad.

The pair then carried her severed head on a bus towards Lucknow and threw it away somewhere along the route.

It was never recovered.

The Mistake That Led Police To Them

After killing Meenakshi, the pair continued contacting her family for money. They had attempted to dispose of the evidence, but made one crucial mistake: they kept her SIM card.

Police used call records and electronic evidence to track them. On April 14, investigators received information that Jaiswal and Surin would visit an ATM near Bandra station in Mumbai.

A trap was laid.

The two were arrested when they arrived, allegedly carrying Meenakshi's SIM card and using her debit card to withdraw money.

Two days later, on April 16, police recovered Meenakshi's headless body from the septic tank in Allahabad. Searches for her head yielded nothing.

Justice Came Six Years Later

The case dragged on in court for six years.

On May 9, 2018, a Mumbai sessions court convicted Jaiswal and Surin under Sections 302 (murder) and 364A (kidnapping for ransom) of the Indian Penal Code.

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam described the killing as a "rarest of rare" crime and sought the death penalty. The court sentenced both killers to life imprisonment.

Meenakshi had come to Mumbai believing that the right role could change her life. In the end, it was the promise of one job that never existed, offered by friends who were never friends, that led her to her death.