Andhra Woman, Lover Kill Her Husband During Temple Visit With Their Child

A temple visit meant to seek blessings on the occasion of Amavasya allegedly turned into a meticulously planned murder after a young woman and her alleged lover were arrested for killing her husband in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. Police say digital evidence, CCTV footage and technical analysis helped unravel the conspiracy within hours.

The victim, 23-year-old Ramesh, a resident of Sulagiri in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, had married 19-year-old Hasini, a native of Boyanapalli village in Shantipuram mandal, about two years ago.

The couple had a young daughter, and Ramesh worked for a private company in Hosur. While the marriage appeared normal to relatives, investigators allege Hasini had continued a relationship with her childhood friend, 20-year-old Yugandhar, after marriage, and the two decided to kill Ramesh.

''Hasini convinced Ramesh to visit the Sri Malleshwara Swamy Temple atop Mallappa Konda in Gudupalle mandal on Tuesday. As the couple travelled with their daughter, she allegedly kept sharing their live location with Yugandhar over the phone, helping the attackers to track their movements," the police said.

Investigators believe the murder plan unfolded near the third hairpin bend on the Hill Road, where it is suspected that Hasini deliberately dropped her handbag, prompting Ramesh to stop his motorcycle when Yugandhar and his associates allegedly emerged from hiding, chased Ramesh into a nearby forest for nearly 100 metres and hacked him to death with sharp weapons.

''The killing allegedly took place while the couple's daughter was nearby, " said the police.

The crime was cracked after Hasini's mother approached the police when her daughter and granddaughter failed to return home.

CTV footage from the temple route revealed the crime, as it was captured that while Ramesh rode to the temple with his wife, the woman was later seen leaving the area on the victim's motorcycle with two other men.

Police then analysed mobile phone records, location data and other technical evidence, which led them to Ramesh's body and the accused.

Police have arrested the wife, her alleged lover, and two other accomplices.

Investigators are also verifying claims by villagers that Hasini was a minor and studying in Class 9 when she married Ramesh, which could lead to separate proceedings under child marriage laws if confirmed.