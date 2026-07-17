Andhra Pradesh Reports 4 Covid-19 Deaths, 12 Cases In Less Than A Month

Andhra Pradesh Health Commissioner G Veerapandian on Thursday said 12 people were infected with Covid-19 virus across the state between June 26 and July 16, out of whom four with comorbidities succumbed to the virus.

He noted that the deceased persons suffered from severe comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, renal issues and others forms of illnesses.

"Sporadic Covid-19 cases were reported in the state. Between June 26 and July 16, 12 people contracted Covid-19 virus and four out of them succumbed," Veerapandian said in an official press release.

Out of the four deaths, he said three casualties were from Kadapa district and one from Kakinada.

According to the commissioner, Andhra Pradesh's first Covid-19 infection in 2026 was logged in Kadapa district on June 26 and between July 1 and 16, 11 more infections were reported.

The Health Department said two persons contracted the disease after mingling closely with infected people.

Incidentally, the highest number of cases were reported from Kadapa district, eight, followed by Guntur (two) and one each from Visakhapatnam and Kakinada.

"All these cases were reported from different mandals, not as a cluster from a single place," said Veerapandian.

Further, he noted that 67 Covid-19 tests were undertaken in the southern state from June 26 to July 15, out of which 11 turned positive while the 12th case was detected at Christian Medical College (CMC) in Tamil Nadu's Vellore.

Among the infected people, Veerapandian said three are under home isolation, two undergoing treatment in hospitals while three recovered and were discharged.

Across the country from July 1, he said 339 cases were reported, led by Kerala with 115 cases, followed by Karnataka (64), Maharashtra (43), Tamil Nadu (39), Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Delhi (18 each), Rajasthan (12) and a few more cases in other states.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)