CEO Says Company Lost Best Employee Over One Ignored Request: "She Didn't Leave For Money"

Employees don't always quit because of higher salaries or better job titles. Sometimes, they leave because they feel unheard. A CEO recently highlighted this often-overlooked reason in a LinkedIn post, reflecting on an exit interview that changed the way his company handles employee feedback. Alpesh Vaghasiya shared the story of one of the company's top performers - a woman who had spent four years with the organisation, earned two promotions and was regarded as the "kind of person you build teams around". Going into the exit interview, he assumed she had accepted a better offer elsewhere.

Instead, he discovered that her decision stemmed from a simple request that had gone unanswered for two years.

According to Vaghasiya, the employee had repeatedly asked to transition towards a type of work she was more interested in. He described the request as reasonable and achievable. The request was never rejected outright, but it was never acted upon either.

"She'd raised it in reviews. Her manager noted it, agreed, and then - nothing. Not a no. Just the slow silence of a request with nowhere to go," he wrote. After two years of waiting, she accepted an offer from a competing company that addressed her aspirations during the interview process.

See the post here:

Reflecting on the experience, Vaghasiya said what struck him most was that no individual had deliberately failed the employee. Yet despite following every process, the company still lost one of its most valuable employees because it had a system for documenting feedback but no mechanism to ensure it led to action.

"At every step, everyone had done their "job." She raised it. Her manager logged it. The review happened on schedule. No villain, no obvious failure. And we still lost her - because we had a process for recording what people wanted and no system for acting on it. Recording a request feels like responding to it. It isn't. A note nobody's accountable for is just a well-documented no," he added.

Company Changes Its Approach

The incident prompted the company to overhaul its internal processes. Vaghasiya said every employee development request is now assigned to a specific owner and given a timeline. While the new system does not guarantee every request will be approved, it ensures employees receive a clear response rather than being left in limbo.

He added that people are generally willing to accept a well-explained "no", but prolonged silence is often what ultimately pushes them to leave.

The post resonated widely on LinkedIn, with many professionals saying it captured a common workplace problem. Several users thanked Vaghasiya for sharing the experience. One user wrote, "People can accept a 'no', but repeated silence is what often convinces them it's time to leave."

Another commented, "Silence is deceptive. Managers often think they're buying time, while employees experience it as a lack of importance. The real cost isn't losing one employee. It's losing the trust of everyone who quietly notices that requests disappear into the system. I've always believed that people can accept disappointment far better than uncertainty. A clear "No" with a reason builds more respect than months of invisible waiting. After all, organisations don't lose great people in a single meeting; they lose them in dozens of small moments where nothing happens."