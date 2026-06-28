Employee Offered 60% Salary Raise 11 Days Before Exit, Reddit Warns Against Accepting

A professional has sparked a debate on Reddit after revealing that his employer offered a 60% salary hike just 11 days before his last working day, nearly seven weeks after he had submitted his resignation. While the raise is substantial, the employee is unsure whether to accept it or move on, saying he still feels underpaid and is awaiting the outcome of interviews with another company. The Reddit user, who identified himself as a Product Marketing Specialist, claimed that he played a key role in increasing the company's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from Rs 1 crore to Rs 4.5 crore within a year.

Despite this, he said he was earning a total Cost to Company (CTC) of Rs 5 lakh annually, prompting him to resign 49 days earlier over what he believed was inadequate compensation. Although the counteroffer includes a 60% salary hike, the employee said it also comes with significantly expanded responsibilities. Given his contribution to the company's growth, he believes a 100% hike would be more appropriate. He also revealed he is in the final stages of interviews with another employer and plan to wait for the outcome before making a decision.

"Last week my manager said they are ready to retain the 60% hike, in my mind I have a 100% hike considering my contribution towards revenue is very high. On top of that they are planning to expand the responsibilities of this role, whoever is going to replace me will probably handle a lot more than what I have handled. What's a reasonable ask. To give context i am in contact with another HR in a different company for a better hike, I am yet to know the results of the final interview," the post read.

The employee turned to Reddit to ask whether negotiating for a higher raise or declining the counteroffer altogether would be the better move.

See the post here:

Reddit Warns Against Last-Minute Counteroffers

The post has triggered a wider discussion about accepting counteroffers after resigning. Many Reddit users cautioned against staying, arguing that companies often make last-minute retention offers to avoid immediate disruption while they search for a replacement.

Others felt the late hike itself reflected that the company had undervalued the employee despite his contributions, while some advised using the offer as leverage when negotiating with prospective employers rather than withdrawing the resignation.

One user wrote, "Don't take the offer. Once you've resigned, you move out."

Another said, "Don't accept the counter offer. They are just retaining you because they haven't find a replacement yet. Once you accept their counter offer, first they will resolve all your dependencies and layoff you."

"They have tried 1.5 months to hire your replacement but failed, and come to you with 11 days on the clock. So, they don't really want you to stay, they just want some time to find your replacement. Moreover, they are talking about the expanded role but I don't see any mention of promotion(s). Long story short, I don't see having a very bright future here," a third said.

A fourth added, "A big no. That counter should have come within 5 days of your resigning. This is too late and doesn't seem good for you."