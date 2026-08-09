Air India Pilot Salaries Rise Up To 15% As Airlines Battle For Experienced Crew

Air India and Air India Express have increased pilot salaries by around 9% to 15%. The move comes as Indian airlines compete to retain experienced cockpit crew. The salary revision comes after Middle Eastern airlines such as Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad are hiring Indian pilots.

Under the new pay structure, Air India will continue to guarantee pilots' payment for at least 40 hours of flying every month. Pilots who fly more than 40 hours will get additional flying allowances. The revised salaries will take effect from October.

Also Read: After Fuel Crisis, Air India To Restore Most Suspended Flights From September 1

Senior Air India commanders will now earn around Rs 7 lakh a month for 40 hours of flying. This is up from the current Rs 6.41 lakh, an increase of about 9%, according to a report by The Economic Times.

And for those who fly up to 70 hours a month, the salary will increase to around Rs 8.9 lakh from Rs 7.61 lakh. This is an increase of nearly 17%, according to an internal document reviewed by the outlet. The salary revision comes as airlines compete for experienced pilots.

IndiGo, India's largest domestic airline with more than 65% of the domestic market, is expanding its fleet by roughly one aircraft a week. The airline has reportedly hired more than 70 senior first officers from Air India Express after the December operational disruption that resulted in a shortage of pilots.

Air India is also offering pilots a one-time transfer allowance of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 21 lakh if they agree to move to Air India Express, its low-cost airline. Air India Express is preparing to add around 40 Boeing 737 Max aircraft to its fleet, according to Business Today.

Also Read: Kerala Man Gets Over Rs 1 Lakh From Air India After 9-Year Legal Battle Over Missed Flight

Trainee first officers typically need around six months of training before they can start commercial flying. They also need at least 1,500 hours of right-seat experience before becoming eligible for a captain upgrade.

Air India's pay system has traditionally guaranteed pilots payment for at least 40 hours of flying every month. IndiGo, on the other hand, has a fixed-pay structure based on 70 flying hours.

Under the new system, flying hours will be calculated using the published block time rather than the actual time spent in the air.

Air India's expansion comes after the Tata Group took over Air India and Air India Express in January 2022. The group's airline fleet has grown from around 100 aircraft at the time of the takeover to about 300 aircraft now.