'Entering Politics Was A Mistake': Ex-Bengal Deputy Speaker's Suicide Note Found

Asish Banerjee, the former deputy speaker of the West Bengal assembly and a five-time Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA, was found dead at the party's office next to his house in Birbhum this morning, with the police recovering a purported hand-written suicide note.

In the purported one-page note in Bengali, the 74-year-old allegedly wrote that no one was responsible for his death and said he felt that entering politics had been a mistake. He also told his family members not to get involved in politics in the future.

Banerjee, who won the Rampurhat assembly seat for 25 consecutive years, allegedly wrote that he had never been involved in corruption and had never taken money in exchange for any work.

He also wrote that although he could not always accept "wrongdoings" within Trinamool, he had been unable to protest against them.

Banerjee mentioned the Tarapith-Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA) and said he had no role in its tender-related decisions, cheque issuance, plan approvals or no-objection certificates.

"I had no responsibilities at the TRDA other than attending general meetings. I was not on the tender committee. I did not have the authority to sign cheques. I was not involved in approving plans or issuing 'No Objection' certificates. No one ever consulted me on these matters. I condemn the actions taken to malign me. Today, I feel that entering politics was a mistake. I am advising the young men of my family not to join politics; let them focus on their respective professions," he allegedly wrote.

He alleged that attempts had been made to "malign" and humiliate him.

NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the note.

Asish Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee's Key Aide

Asish Banerjee, a key aide of Mamata Banerjee, had been associated with politics since his student days and had also worked as a teacher.

He represented the Rampurhat assembly seat from 2001 to 2026. His juggernaut came to an end in this year's Bengal Assembly elections when the BJP's Dhruva Saha defeated him by more than 24,000 votes.

He had also served as the deputy speaker of the Assembly and held ministerial portfolios, including school education and agriculture, in the Mamata Banerjee government.

His death comes months after Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool lost power in Bengal following its 15-year rule, with the BJP forming the government for the first time in the state.