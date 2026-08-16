From Teaching To Chief Minister's Aide, Trinamool's Asish Banerjee's Journey

Former West Bengal deputy speaker and former MLA of the Trinamool Congress, Asish Banerjee, was found dead at his party office in Birbhum district, the police said today. A suspected suicide note has been found near the body, they said. He was 74.

Asish Banerjee was an MLA from Rampurhat constituency. He lost to a BJP candidate in the assembly election earlier this year. He had been MLA for five terms.

He had stepped down as chairman of the Trinamool's Birbhum district core committee in June, weeks after the party led by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee suffered a big defeat in the assembly elections.

Before his political career and rising up to the deputy speaker's post, he was a professor at Rampurhat College.

Asish Banerjee also served the then Mamata Banerjee government as a minister, holding several portfolios including AYUSH and agriculture.