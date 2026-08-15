After Vijay's "Father" Remark, Row Over BJP Leader's "Ask Mother" Comment

Nainar Nagendran, the BJP chief in Tamil Nadu, on Saturday added a controversial remark to the state's political discourse, which is gradually veering toward personal insults.

Reacting to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's "where's your father" slight at DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin referencing MK Stalin's poll loss, the BJP politician made an unsavoury remark, apparently about the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief's mother.

"In the legislative assembly, some are searching for a father. But only by asking the mother at home can one know who the father is. Who will reveal if he is being searched for in the assembly? This is the situation of the present government," said the BJP politician.

The remark drew a scathing response from the TVK, Vijay's party."It is a derogatory comment. He didn't speak as a leader; he spoke as if he was some street-corner speaker. It is not acceptable. We strongly condemn this. One should speak with respect and meaningfully. He should uphold the dignity of the position he holds," said school education minister Rajmohan.

Also read: "Ask Vijay Why He Is Silent": Stalin Junior Says Arrest Was Drama To Divert

Annamalai, whom Nagendran replaced as the BJP chief, condemned the remark, saying the politician has crossed the boundaries of political decency,

"It is highly condemnable that speeches that vulgarise the political arena of Tamil Nadu continue unabated. Following Mr Udhayanidhi Stalin of the DMK, it is extremely regrettable that Mr Nainar Nagendran, the Tamil Nadu BJP state president, has now crossed the boundaries of political decency by making remarks about the mother of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Mr Vijay. Those in politics must be responsible for their words and actions. Differences of opinion may exist. Policies can be critiqued. The functioning of the government can be questioned. However, speaking in a manner that insults someone's family members, especially their mother, is utterly unacceptable in any way," he wrote on X.

Also read: Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrested Over Remarks On Actor Trisha, DMK Cries "Vendetta"

"Such low-quality remarks represent a politics that became obsolete thirty or forty years ago. The young people of today's Tamil Nadu and our growing children must not be taught this kind of third-rate politics," he added.

BJP Leader Issues Clarification

Nagendran has claimed his remark had been twisted and that he didn't target anyone.

"During the book release event of Oru Naadu 2.0, those who seek to twist and misrepresent the speech I delivered on stage for political gain-I wish to inform them that I did not speak targeting anyone with any ulterior motive. I hold immense concern for the mother, for the motherland, and for the mother tongue," he wrote on X.

Vijay vs Udhayanidhi Stalin

The DMK had slammed Vijay's jibe at MK Stalin. Speaking at a public meeting, senior DMK leader and MLA KN Nehru later hinted at MK Stalin's entry into the assembly.

"He asked our leader, ' Where is your father? He would come. Very soon he would come in. That's all we can say now. He would return and take responsibility again. That's for sure. Till yesterday, all our cadre was quiet. But after he spoke, cadre across Tamil Nadu want this," Nehru had said.

The chief minister's remark had also drawn criticism from his own alliance partners. VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan said the remark did not augur well for the dignity of the office of the chief minister and suggested that Vijay should have avoided such a personal reference.

Earlier this month, Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested and released over what the TVK described as a sexist remark against actor Trisha, Chief Minister Vijay's friend.

The Junior Stalin, however, denied having made any derogatory remarks.

"They cut, copied, and pasted my speech to claim I spoke inappropriately. Some have accused me of using double meanings. I spoke with only a single meaning: the farmers need water. I have absolutely no intention of disrespecting women. I view every mother and sister in Tamil Nadu as my own family," he clarified after being released.