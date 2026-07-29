Viral Video: HCL Employees Chant 'We Want Hike' As CEO Takes Stage

What was meant to be a celebratory company event quickly turned into an awkward moment for HCL Technologies after employees loudly demanded salary hikes as CEO C Vijayakumar walked onto the stage.

A video from the company's anniversary celebrations in Chennai has gone viral on social media. It shows hundreds of employees chanting, "We want hike... We want hike," as Vijayakumar prepares to address the gathering. The unexpected slogan briefly overshadowed the event and has since triggered a flood of reactions online.

The chants grew louder as the CEO appeared on stage. Instead of the usual applause reserved for senior leadership, many employees chose to voice their frustration over pay.

Despite the interruption, Vijayakumar stayed composed. He smiled, acknowledged the crowd and continued with his speech without reacting directly to the demand for salary hikes. The event then proceeded as scheduled.

The clip spread rapidly across X, LinkedIn and other social media platforms, where users offered mixed reactions. While some praised employees for openly expressing what many in the IT industry have been feeling, others described the public demand as embarrassing.

One social media user called it the "corporate way of begging," while another said employees were simply saying aloud what thousands of professionals quietly discuss every appraisal season. Several users also questioned whether public protests at company events are the right way to seek better pay.

The viral moment comes at a time when salary increments across India's IT sector have remained modest. Many technology firms have slowed wage growth over the past two years as global clients cut discretionary spending and companies dealt with weaker demand.

Although business conditions have gradually improved, compensation has remained a sensitive issue for many employees. Companies have been cautious with salary revisions even as hiring activity has started picking up in select segments.

Significantly, HCLTech recently reported a strong financial performance for the June 2026 quarter. The company posted standalone net sales of Rs 14,337 crore, up 9.67 per cent year-on-year. Net profit rose to Rs 5,116 crore, marking a 9.74 per cent increase compared with the same period last year. The contrast between improving financial numbers and employees publicly demanding higher pay has added another layer to the conversation unfolding online.