8th Pay Commission Restarts Talks, Fresh August Meeting Dates Announced

8th Central Pay Commission: After nearly two weeks of silence that sparked anxiety among lakhs of Central government employees and pensioners, the 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) has resumed its consultation process with a fresh schedule for stakeholder meetings in Delhi. The Commission will interact with employee associations and unions on August 7 and August 10, signalling that work on its recommendations is moving ahead.

In a notice dated July 23, the Commission said it will meet associations, federations and unions of Central government and Union Territory employees that are located or registered in Delhi. Stakeholders who have already submitted their memorandums but are yet to interact with the panel can seek an appointment by July 31 using the Commission's online portal. Meeting venue and timings will be communicated separately. The Commission also clarified that consultations will continue in Delhi as well as other states and Union Territories over the coming months.

The announcement comes after employee bodies voiced concerns over the apparent slowdown in the Commission's work following its consultations in Kolkata earlier this month. Several unions feared the delay could push back the submission of the panel's report.

Reacting to the fresh schedule, Manjeet Singh Patel, National President of the All India NPS Employees Federation and Chairman of the Central Government Employees Confederation, welcomed the move.

"For the past two weeks, there had been no updates from the Pay Commission, which had caused concern among employees and pensioners that the commission might get delayed. We had also requested the Commission to issue a fresh schedule at the earliest. On behalf of employees' families, we express our gratitude for the new schedule and hope the report is submitted as early as possible so that benefits reach people on time," he said in a post on X.

The 8th Pay Commission, constituted in November 2025, has been tasked with recommending revisions to salaries, pensions and allowances for nearly 1.2 crore Central government employees and pensioners. Under its Terms of Reference, the panel has 18 months to submit its recommendations, though it can also submit interim reports if required.