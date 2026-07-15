8th Pay Commission: House Rent Allowance Hike May Be Bigger Than You Think

8th Pay Commission: As anticipation builds around the 8th Pay Commission, most central government employees are busy calculating one number -- the likely increase in their basic pay.

But experts say another component of the salary slip deserves equal attention: House Rent Allowance (HRA).

Since HRA is directly linked to basic pay, any increase in the fitment factor could significantly raise the monthly allowance, especially for employees posted in metro cities. Depending on the fitment factor eventually recommended by the Commission, the difference could run into thousands of rupees every month.

According to BankBazaar CEO Adhil Shetty, employees should avoid focusing only on the revised basic salary.

"Most discussions around the 8th Pay Commission focus on the expected increase in basic pay, but employees should also consider its effect on salary-linked components such as HRA. Since HRA is calculated as a percentage of basic pay, different fitment factor scenarios can result in materially different outcomes for overall monthly income. Looking at multiple scenarios, rather than a single projected figure, can help employees understand the range of possible outcomes and put the discussion around the fitment factor into better perspective while the Commission's recommendations are still under consideration."

8th Pay Commission: Why HRA Matters?

Central government employees currently receive HRA at three different rates depending on the city where they are posted:

30% of basic pay for X-category cities

20% for Y-category cities

10% for Z-category cities

While these percentages may change only after future government decisions, even if the existing rates remain unchanged, the allowance will automatically rise because it is calculated on the revised basic salary.

That means a higher fitment factor doesn't just increase basic pay. It also pushes up HRA and several other salary-linked benefits.

8th Pay Commission: Here's How Much HRA Could Rise

Illustrative calculations prepared by BankBazaar show how different fitment factor scenarios could change HRA across employee levels.

HRA calculations for fitment factors

Take a Level 1 employee, whose current basic pay is Rs 18,000.

At a 2.0 fitment factor, the revised basic becomes Rs 36,000, taking HRA in an X-category city to Rs 10,800.

At 2.28, the basic rises to Rs 41,040, while HRA increases to Rs 12,310.

If the fitment factor reaches 2.57, the revised basic climbs to Rs 46,260, pushing HRA to Rs 13,880 in X cities, Rs 9,250 in Y cities and Rs 4,630 in Z cities.

For a Level 10 employee with a current basic pay of Rs 56,100:

Under a 2.0 fitment factor, the revised basic would be Rs 1.12 lakh, translating into an HRA of Rs 33,660 in X cities.

At 2.28, the HRA rises to Rs 38,370.

At 2.57, the revised basic reaches Rs 1.44 lakh, with HRA touching Rs 43,250 in X-category cities, Rs 28,840 in Y cities and Rs 14,420 in Z cities.

8th Pay Commission: Why The Fitment Factor Is The Key Number

The fitment factor is the multiplier used to calculate revised basic pay under a new Pay Commission. A higher multiplier results in a higher salary and, consequently, higher allowances linked to basic pay.

Employee unions have reportedly been demanding a fitment factor of around 2.57, while several analysts believe the government could settle on a lower figure. Reports have discussed multiple possibilities ranging from 2.0 to 2.57, although no final decision has been taken yet.

Illustrative comparisons published by financial portals show that the gap between these scenarios can be substantial, affecting both take-home salary and long-term retirement benefits.

8th Pay Commission: Nothing Is Final Yet

The government has announced the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission, but its recommendations are still awaited. The fitment factor, revised pay matrix and HRA structure will become clear only after the Commission submits its report and the Centre takes a final decision.

Until then, salary calculators and HRA estimates remain illustrative.

As Adhil Shetty points out, employees would do well to compare multiple scenarios instead of relying on a single projected salary figure. With HRA tied directly to basic pay, the final fitment factor could make a meaningful difference to monthly take-home income-even before accounting for other revised allowances.