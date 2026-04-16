8th Pay Commission 2026: Salary Structure, Pay Hike, Arrears Explained

8th Pay Commission 2026: Employee unions have submitted their demands for the new salary structure of central government staffers to the 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC).

The commission, set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, will now give recommendations to the government on how salaries, allowances and pensions should change. Follow Live Updates

The salary hikes, once approved, will be applicable from January 1, 2026. This means employees will get back pay for the months between January 2026 and whenever the decision is taken.

What Does A Pay Commission Actually Change?

Revises basic pay

Redesigns the pay matrix / salary structure

Reworks allowances and pension formula

Everything else -- Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), transport allowance, pension -- is built on the revised basic pay.

The Most Important Term: Fitment Factor

The fitment factor is a multiplier applied to current basic pay to arrive at new basic pay.

Pay Commission Fitment Factor Minimum Basic Pay 7th CPC (2016) 2.57 Rs 18,000 8th CPC (demand) 3.83 Rs 69,000

The proposal of 3.83 fitment factor has been submitted by the National Council - Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), the main body representing central government staff. This is not final. It is a demand. The government will decide the actual number.

Why Rs 69,000 Is Being Demanded As Minimum Pay

Here's the logic given by employee representatives:

Inflation has eroded real incomes since 2016

Housing, education, healthcare costs have risen sharply

DA has crossed 50%, showing cost pressures

Salary must reflect current living standards, not 2016 benchmarks

Their formula pushes the minimum basic pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000. Whether the government agrees is another matter.

How Your New Salary Will Be Calculated

Once the 8th CPC is implemented, salary will be built like this: Old Basic Pay X Fitment Factor = New Basic Pay

Then you add:

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Transport Allowance (TA)

This is why even a small change in fitment factor leads to a big jump in take-home pay.

Dearness Allowance (DA): What Happens To It?

DA is currently close to 60 per cent of basic pay. In past commissions, DA was merged into basic pay before revision.

If that happens again:

The new basic will already include DA impact

Fresh DA cycle will start from zero

Arrears: Will Employees Get Back Pay?

Yes - if the commission's recommendations are implemented after January 1, 2026.

For example: If rollout happens in late 2027, employees may receive 18-24 months of arrears. This is why 'pay commission' years are financially significant.

Key Demands Placed Before the 8th CPC

Minimum basic pay: Rs 69,000

Fitment factor: 3.83

Annual increment: 6%

HRA minimum slab: 30%

Pension: 67% of last pay drawn

Family pension: 50%

Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS)

Not all of these will be accepted. But these set the base for negotiations.

What This Means For Pensioners

Pension is linked directly to last drawn basic pay. If basic pay rises sharply:

Pension rises automatically

Family pension also increases

DA on pension continues

For pensioners, pay commissions are often more beneficial than DA hikes.

Expected Timeline

Stage Timeline Commission constituted 2025 Consultations with unions Ongoing Report submission Likely 2027 Effective date January 1, 2026 Arrears payout After implementation

Reality Check: What Is likely vs What's Demanded

Demand Likely Outcome Fitment factor 3.83 Likely lower Minimum pay Rs 69,000 May settle lower 6% annual increment Uncertain OPS restoration Highly unlikely Higher HRA slabs Possible revision

The government will try to balance employee welfare with fiscal burden.

The demand is aggressive. The final award -- to be announced either in late April or early May -- will be more measured. But either way, a meaningful jump in salaries and pensions is coming from 2026.