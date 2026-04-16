Stock Market Live Updates: Following the overnight rally on Wall Street, Indian equity benchmark indices opened in green on Thursday. At the open, Sensex jumped 400 points while Nifty was up over 100 points.
Two factors are lifting risk sentiment among investors -- a possible peace deal between Iran and the US; and no significant movement in the price of oil.
Meanwhile, rupee opened 9 paise stronger against the US dollar at 93.28, against Wednesday's close of 93.37.
Here Are The LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India VIX Tumbles Over 9%
The Nifty India Volatility Index fell 9.5 per cent to 16.83, indicating a decline in the near-term volatility.
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Stock Market LIVE Updates: All Sectors Trade Higher At Opening
Among the sectoral indices, Nifty IT, Media, Metal, Realty, and Consumer Durables rose over 1 per cent each.
Share Market Today: Both Sensex, Nifty Open In Green
The BSE Sensex opened at 78,587.98 levels, up by 476.74 points or 0.61 per cent. At opening, the NSE Nifty50 rose 115.20 points or 0.48 per cent to 24,346.50 levels.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty Settle Higher In Pre-Market
In the pre-market session, the BSE Sensex rose 573.12 points or 0.73 per cent to 78,684.36 levels, and the NSE Nifty30 was at 24,385.20 levels, up 153.90 points or 0.64 per cent.
Stock Market Today: Check Expert View By Investor AI
The Thesis
InvestorAi is diversifying out of the pure metals trade and placing a significant bet on financials for the first time in weeks. Brent's retreat from $103 to $95 on renewed US-Iran diplomacy hopes is the catalyst - cooling crude eases margin pressure on cyclicals while reducing the inflation overhang that kept rate-sensitives in the penalty box. With VIX stable at 20.5 and Nifty holding above 24,000 through its strongest weekly rally in five years, the models are reading this as an inflection: time to broaden the book beyond metals into financials, energy, and pharma.
Where We're Concentrated
The book straddles the Hormuz outcome: financials (IIFL, KFin) benefit from crude cooling and rate optimism, metals (Hindalco, Tata Steel) keep the commodity exposure alive, and energy (ONGC, NLC India) is a direct play on elevated crude cash flows. Laurus Labs provides the pharma hedge. This thesis breaks if US-Iran talks collapse again and Brent re-tests $103 - that would squeeze margins across the cyclical book while making only the energy leg work.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
IIFL Finance
Financials return to the conviction table for the first time in weeks. With Brent retreating from $103 and VIX stabilising, rate-sensitive names get room to breathe - IIFL's diversified lending book is positioned for the re-rating.
Highest Conviction
Hindalco Industries
The aluminium thesis is less crude-sensitive than steel - global supply tightness and Novelis's margin expansion keep the metals play alive even as the Hormuz narrative shifts. Nifty Metal's strong weekly performance validates the positioning.
Energy Play
ONGC
A direct bet on elevated Brent. Even at $95 (down from $103), ONGC's realisation remains well above budget assumptions. If the Hormuz blockade persists, this is the purest beneficiary in the Indian market.
Defensive Anchor
Laurus Labs
Pharma provides the hedge as crude volatility persists. Laurus's API-to-formulations pivot insulates it from the macro whipsaw - the defensive leg the book needs if diplomacy stalls and VIX spikes again.
One Thing to Watch
US-Iran talks. Trump signalled discussions could resume within days. If Brent drops below $92, the financials thesis accelerates but ONGC weakens. If talks collapse and crude re-tests $100, the entire non-energy book faces margin compression. The $92-$100 Brent range is the decision zone for this portfolio.
Share Market Today: F&O Cues For The Day
- Nifty put-call ratio at 1.11
- FIIs bought Rs 1,243 crore in index futures and sold Rs 94 crore worth of stock futures
- Net FII shorts remain at 79% with longs at 21%
- 24,200 Nifty put sees addition of 44.25 lakh shares
- 24,200 Nifty call also sees addition of 34.57 lakh shares
- Sammaan Capital and SAIL remain the two stocks in the F&O ban
India Stock Market News: GIFT Nifty Trading Higher
The futures were quoted at 24,304.50, up 66.80 points or 0.28 per cent.
Oil Prices Fall As Hopes For US-Iran Deal Outweigh Supply Concerns
Brent crude futures dropped 44 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $94.49 a barrel at 0021 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures was down 70 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $90.59 a barrel.
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