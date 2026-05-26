Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open in the red on Tuesday. Just a day earlier, Indian equity markets had climbed to their highest level in two weeks. However, fresh US strikes in the Middle East have spooked investors yet again.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market

Expert View By Harish Vatnani, Head of Trade, ZebPay

Ethereum is currently trading around $2,110 on the daily timeframe and continues to respect a broader ascending support trendline that has been developing since the February lows near $1,780. Price recently failed to sustain momentum above the $2,350-$2,400 resistance zone and has now pulled back toward mid-range support levels.

The market structure still remains constructive overall because higher lows are being maintained, but short-term momentum has weakened after repeated rejection from resistance.

Expert View By Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct

The Nifty 50 extended its winning momentum on Monday, closing at 24,031.70 with a strong gain of nearly 310 points (+1.32%), comfortably holding above the crucial 24,000 mark for the second consecutive session. The rally was driven by robust short covering in banking and frontline counters, aided by easing crude oil prices, a strengthening Rupee and improving global risk appetite. Banking stocks remained at the forefront of the move, while broader participation across sectors reflected improving market sentiment.

Global cues also remain supportive. Although US markets were closed on account of Memorial Day, Wall Street indices ended Friday's session near record highs, indicating resilience in global equities. On the commodities front, gold and silver remained firm amid moderating geopolitical concerns, while Brent crude recovered marginally after Monday's sharp decline but continues to trade significantly below recent highs a positive development for Indian macros and market sentiment. GIFT Nifty is hovering near 24,070, indicating a steady-to-positive start for domestic equities.

Technically, the undertone has turned decisively bullish after Nifty reclaimed and sustained above the key 23,850 resistance zone on a closing basis. Bank Nifty also witnessed aggressive short covering, suggesting improving risk appetite and the possibility of further upside momentum. Any positive developments on the geopolitical front along with supportive domestic triggers could accelerate the ongoing rally. As long as Nifty sustains above 24,000, the index has the potential to advance towards 24,150-24,350 in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 23,850, while stronger support is seen around 23,650.

Expert View By WazirX Market's Desk

"Bitcoin traded near $76,546, with technical indicators showing cautious momentum even as the broader market structure remained stable. On the institutional side, the SEC approved Nasdaq's proposal for cash-settled Bitcoin index options, while reports also highlighted a crypto-backed mortgage framework that could allow Bitcoin to be used as collateral.

Meanwhile, Ethereum traded around $2,087, with weak short-term signals. At the same time, growing focus on "clear signing" technology aims to improve wallet safety and reduce transaction risks across DeFi platforms.

Beyond major assets, crypto payment rails and stablecoins are increasingly being explored for AI agent transactions, particularly for micropayments and automated payments. Interest in decentralized trading platforms also increased, with Hyperliquid's HYPE token briefly surpassing Dogecoin in market capitalization.

Morgan Stanley projected that U.S. tech firms could spend nearly $800 billion on AI infrastructure by 2026, highlighting continued growth in the AI sector."

Market Cap: All BSE Sensex Companies

At the close on Monday, the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,68,33,375.