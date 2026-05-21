Stock Market Live Updates: Markets opened in green on Thursday even though nothing concrete has emerged from the Middle East so far. At the open Sensex was up over 500 points while Nifty50 jumped over 150 points.
Earlier, Asian equities tracked Wall Street gains as renewed optimism around US-Iran talks eased worries. Meanwhile, the rupee jumped 55 paise to open at 96.28 against the US dollar. It settled at 96.83 a dollar on Wednesday.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
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BTC regained $77K as markets priced in a possible cooling of geopolitical tensions, after Trump said Iran negotiations were in the final stage. That optimism quickly showed up as Brent slipped below $90, major U.S. indices rose over 1%, and the 10-year Treasury yield dropped more than 9 bps. Crypto market also also noticed Trump asking the Fed to review direct payment-rail access for fintech and crypto firms. Overall, it was a constructive session, with BTC supported by lower geopolitical stress and softer yields.
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The Nifty advanced 41 points on Wednesday to close at 23,659.0, recovering nearly 1% from the day's gap-down opening, supported by strong buying in Reliance and oil marketing companies, despite the rupee touching a fresh record low. Global sentiment also turned constructive overnight as Wall Street snapped its three-session losing streak, with the Dow surging 645 points and the Nasdaq gaining 1.5%, aided by easing crude prices on optimism around an Iran deal and stabilising bond yields. Asian markets have opened on a positive note, with the Nikkei and ASX trading higher. Brent crude is hovering near $105.5, gold around $4,550 and silver close to $76, while GIFT Nifty is indicating a firm start with gains of 0.9%.
From a technical perspective, the market continues to display resilience. Nifty has been consolidating around the 23,600 zone over the last four sessions while attempting to decisively cross the 50-DMA supply zone on a closing basis. The broader market strength and healthy market breadth suggest improving underlying sentiment. A sustained move above 23,800 could trigger strong short-covering momentum, potentially lifting the index towards the 24,000-24,200 range. On the downside, 23,400-23,300 remains a crucial support band, and unless breached, declines are likely to witness buying interest. Similarly, a breakout above 54,000 in Bank Nifty may fuel fresh short covering and pave the way for a pullback towards 54,600-54,800 levels.