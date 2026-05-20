What Is REIT? How Investors Earn From Real Estate Without Buying Property

For decades, real estate in India came with one basic rule: you needed a lot of money.

Buying property meant lakhs (or crores) locked into a property. Then came the paperwork, maintenance fights, tenant troubles, legal risks, and the long wait for prices to rise.

But a quieter shift is now happening in Indian markets. Investors are increasingly buying real estate without actually buying property.

That is where REITs come in.

A REIT (short for Real Estate Investment Trust) allows people to invest in income-generating commercial properties like office parks, malls, warehouses, and business complexes without directly owning them. In simple terms, multiple investors pool money together, and professional managers run the portfolio.

According to Amit Goenka, REITs in India operate under strict SEBI regulations. At least 80 per cent of their assets must be invested in completed, income-generating properties, while 90 per cent of distributable cash flow has to be paid back to investors.

That structure is one reason REITs are gaining attention among retail investors looking for regular income without landlord stress.

India's listed REITs have already distributed more than Rs 22,800 crore to investors since inception, Goenka pointed out. By FY25, listed REITs had distributed over Rs 6,070 crore to more than 2.6 lakh unitholders.

The market itself is expanding rapidly. India's REIT assets are now worth more than Rs 1.63 lakh crore. For many investors, the appeal is simple: predictable cash flow and liquidity.

Unlike physical property, REITs trade on stock exchanges. You can buy or sell units much like shares. You do not need crores to enter the market either.

Himanshu Arya said REITs have become a practical option for investors who want exposure to commercial real estate without directly buying and managing properties themselves.

"The investment is spread across several commercial properties rather than being tied to just one asset," Arya said, adding that direct ownership with the same amount of money would likely leave investors concentrated in one or two properties.

This diversification matters. Commercial real estate depends heavily on occupancy, tenant quality, and location cycles. A single empty property can hurt an individual investor badly. A REIT spreads that risk across multiple buildings and tenants.

And the returns are not insignificant either. Most Indian REITs currently offer annual distribution yields of around 5.5 per cent to 7 per cent, according to Goenka. Add modest capital appreciation, and long-term annualised returns could move closer to 8-11 per cent before tax.

Hardik Shah noted that Indian REITs have even outperformed counterparts in markets like the US and Japan in terms of average yields. He said REITs currently offer "the stability of fixed income and the potential for long-term growth" -- a rare combination in volatile markets.

Still, REITs are not magic money machines. Their performance depends on occupancy levels, rental growth, interest rates, and broader economic conditions. If companies shrink office demand or retail spending slows, rental income can come under pressure.

Goenka warned that investors should closely evaluate asset quality, tenant diversification, occupancy stability, sponsor credibility, and leverage levels before investing. There are also risks that most first-time investors ignore.

Tenant defaults, economic slowdowns, geographic demand shifts, and changing workplace patterns can impact cash flows. Commercial real estate today is deeply linked to how businesses evolve after hybrid work and changing consumption trends.

Yet despite these concerns, many experts believe the broader growth story remains intact.

India's commercial real estate sector continues to benefit from rising demand from Global Capability Centres (GCCs), multinational companies, and organised retail expansion.

For retail investors, though, the bigger question is often simpler:

Why Not Just Buy Property Directly?

Anurag Goel argued that direct ownership can outperform REITs -- but only if investors know what they are doing. "When you buy a property, you control renovations, rents, and financing," he explained. Leverage through mortgages can amplify gains, something REIT investors cannot directly control.

But there is a catch.

Direct ownership also brings illiquidity, maintenance costs, tenant issues, and concentration risk. And most importantly, you need a lot of capital to buy a property anywhere in India. A lot of GenZ and millennial investors don't have that kind of liquidity.

Goel's conclusion is blunt: if you have the capital, time, and appetite to actively manage real estate, buying property can work well. "For everyone else, buy REITs."

This was echoed by Keshav Mangla, who said most people underestimate the "headaches" that come with being a landlord. "You can't just sell a bedroom to get emergency cash," Mangla said, pointing to the illiquid nature of property ownership.

REITs, meanwhile, offer instant diversification across different types of assets -- from warehouses to hospitals and apartments -- while remaining easy to buy and sell.

His broader point reflects a growing shift among younger investors: many still want exposure to real estate, but not the operational burden that comes with owning it physically.

Abhi Raundal said REITs especially suit investors looking for passive income without having to deal with upkeep, legal disputes, or tenant management. He also highlighted something many investors miss -- REIT returns come from both rental income and capital appreciation.

This matters because Indian REITs are still relatively young. Several experts believe the sector has room to grow significantly over the next decade as institutional real estate expands and more investors enter the market.

Arya expects the Indian REIT market to cross $25 billion in market capitalisation in the coming years.

Should You Invest In REITs?

The answer depends less on returns and more on temperament.

If you want stable income, liquidity, diversification, and lower entry costs, REITs offer an easier route into real estate.

If you want control, leverage, and are comfortable managing property over a decade or more, direct ownership may still create larger wealth.

And if you have enough money, go for both -- buy a home for stability, use REITs for diversification and passive income.