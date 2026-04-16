Own Multiple Credit Cards? Remember This 30% Rule To Maintain CIBIL Score

"How many credit cards are too many?" is the wrong question. The right question is: How much of your credit limit are you using?

Most people obsess over the number of cards in their wallet. But lenders don't. What they watch closely is credit utilisation -- how much of your total allowed credit you are consuming every month.

As Manish Shara, Co-founder and CEO, ZET, explains, owning multiple cards is not a problem. "Credit scoring models don't penalise you for having many cards. They penalise behaviour that signals dependency on credit. The clearest signal of that is high credit utilisation."

That is where most users get it wrong.

Should you have multiple credit cards? Yes, but only if each card earns its place.

Anand Agrawal, Co-founder of FixMyScore & Credgenics, says multiple cards can actually work in your favour. One for essentials. One for travel. One for big purchases.

Not for rewards. Not for lifestyle. But for lowering your overall utilisation ratio.

When you have a higher combined credit limit, your spending forms a smaller percentage of it. That helps your credit score.

But only if spending stays controlled.

Vinay Singh, Co-Founder & CPO, Olyv, points out that multiple cards strengthen your credit profile only when you can manage the discipline -- tracking due dates, avoiding overspending, and clearing bills fully.

Because this is where things break down. More cards mean:

More due dates

More minimum payments

More chances of missing one

And one mistake can undo months of good behaviour.

That is why Siddharth Maurya, Founder & MD, Vibhavangal Anukulakara, advises limiting yourself to two or three cards at most. Beyond that, impulse spending and missed deadlines become real risks.

The 30% Rule Most People Violate

All four experts agree on one number: 30 per cent. You should ideally use less than 30 per cent of your total credit limit.

Not per card. Across all cards combined. This is a critical mistake users make. They assume splitting spends across cards is safe. It isn't. If the total utilisation is high, the credit score impact is the same.

Shara explains that consistently nearing your limit signals that your expenses are tightly linked to your credit access. Even if you repay on time, this behaviour raises red flags for lenders.

Agrawal adds that breaching even 50 per cent utilisation tells lenders you may be financially stretched. If you are trying to build or repair your score, he recommends keeping it under 10 per cent.

Avoid Paying High Interest

Credit cards are not expensive. Carrying a balance is.

Every card gives you an interest-free window of 18 to 45 days. That is free short-term credit -- if you pay the full statement balance before the due date.

The moment you pay only the minimum, the game changes. As Singh warns, once the full bill isn't cleared, the interest-free period is withdrawn. Even new spends start attracting interest from day one.

Agrawal puts numbers to it: with annual rates of 36-42 per cent, an unpaid Rs 10,000 can quietly turn into Rs 14,000 within a year.

Maurya echoes the same caution. One month of revolving balance can trigger annualised costs of 36-48 per cent. This is why experts recommend automating full payments. Remove human error.

Why Hitting Credit Limit Hurts Your Score

You may think: I pay on time. Why is my score falling? Because lenders don't only track whether you pay. They track how you use credit.

Frequent limit exhaustion. Spikes in spending. Reliance on minimum payments. These are interpreted as signs of financial stress.

Shara calls this out clearly: treating your credit limit like spendable income is one of the fastest ways to damage your credit profile.

Even regular small transactions are fine, Singh says. The issue begins when balances are carried forward, even occasionally.

Used strategically, credit cards:

Build your credit score

Give you rewards and cashback

Provide an emergency buffer

Offer free short-term credit

Used carelessly, they become the costliest form of borrowing.

As Agrawal sums up, credit cards don't create financial problems. Financial unawareness does. And the real discipline is not in owning fewer cards. It is in never crossing 30 per cent utilisation and never carrying forward a balance.