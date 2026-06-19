Stock Market Crash: Accenture Sparks IT Bloodbath; Investors Lose Rs 2 Trillion

Stock Market Crash: Indian IT stocks woke up to a harsh reality check on Friday.

A cautious outlook from global consulting giant Accenture triggered a broad-based selloff across technology stocks, wiping out nearly Rs X lakh crore in investor wealth at the market open and dragging the entire IT pack lower.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro lost ​between 3.3 per cent ​and ⁠6 per cent. Several other mid-sized software firms fell sharply after Accenture cut the upper end of its annual revenue growth forecast and warned that clients remain reluctant to increase technology spending despite the growing buzz around artificial intelligence (AI).

The pain extended across the broader technology universe. Coforge, Hexaware Technologies, Sonata Software, Tata Elxsi and KPIT Technologies also traded deep in the red. Follow Live Updates

In fact, all the top 15 losers on the Nifty 500 index during morning trade were IT stocks.

Rs 2 Lakh Crore Gone At The Opening Bell

The selloff erased roughly Rs 2 lakh crore in market capitalisation from Sensex-listed companies within minutes of trading.

The total valuation of BSE-listed Sensex companies dropped from Rs 4,77,60,908 crore to Rs 4,75,65,708 crore, reflecting the nervousness that swept through investors after Accenture's earnings announcement.

The sharp decline underscored a growing concern on Dalal Street: if Accenture is seeing weak demand, Indian IT companies could face similar challenges in the coming quarters.

What Spooked Investors?

Accenture's third-quarter numbers were not disastrous. Revenue rose 6 per cent year-on-year to $18.72 billion.

However, investors focused on what came next.

The company narrowed its full-year revenue growth guidance to 3-4 per cent, compared with its earlier forecast of 3-5 per cent. More importantly, management said client budgets are not expanding despite growing interest in AI.

Instead of increasing technology spending, companies are reallocating existing budgets toward AI initiatives.

That distinction matters.

For years, investors hoped AI would unlock a fresh wave of technology spending. Accenture's commentary suggests that, at least for now, AI is reshuffling budgets rather than creating meaningful new demand.

The company also projected fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations and disclosed that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East had already created a $400 million hit to regional business during the quarter.

Photo Credit: BSE IT Index as of 10:13 am

The Bigger Concern: Outsourcing Demand Is Weak

For Indian IT companies, one metric stood out.

Accenture's outsourcing bookings fell 15 per cent from a year earlier. That is significant because outsourcing remains the backbone of India's software services industry.

The decline suggests that global enterprises are still cautious about committing to large technology contracts. Consulting demand remains weak, while discretionary spending - often the first area to be cut during uncertain times - has yet to recover.

Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at BhilwariaFinserv, said the weakness in Accenture's bookings points to a broader challenge facing Indian technology firms.

"The sudden drop in Accenture's bookings highlights a deeper problem for Indian tech companies as global clients pull back on traditional tech spending," Bhilwaria said.

He noted that Accenture's lowered guidance serves as a warning for Indian IT companies because the slowdown in discretionary spending appears far from over.

According to Bhilwaria, firms such as Infosys and Wipro may have to accelerate their transition toward smaller, AI-led transformation projects to protect profitability and sustain growth in a slower demand environment.

Global Tech Stocks Also Took A Hit

The negative sentiment was not limited to India.

On Wall Street, Accenture shares plunged nearly 15 per cent after the results. The company's disappointing outlook triggered a broader selloff across the technology services sector.

Infosys' American Depository Receipts (ADRs) fell as much as 10 per cent, while Wipro ADRs lost over 7 per cent.

Cognizant dropped more than 10 per cent, IBM declined over 5 per cent, and French IT services major Capgemini ended the session nearly 9 per cent lower.

The global reaction reinforced investor concerns that technology spending remains under pressure despite excitement around generative AI.

Brokerages Turn Cautious

Several brokerages interpreted Accenture's results as a negative signal for Indian IT.

Citi noted that while Accenture's trailing 12-month bookings were still up 5 per cent in dollar terms, the brokerage remains cautious on the sector. It pointed out that the Nifty IT index is trading at around 16 times estimated FY27 earnings, leaving limited room for disappointment if growth remains subdued.

HSBC said Accenture's guidance cut reflects a continued soft demand environment and should be viewed as a negative read-through for Indian IT companies.

The brokerage, however, argued that the weakness appears linked more to disruptions in West Asia than to AI-driven productivity pressures.

Nomura warned that geopolitical uncertainty could continue affecting technology spending and deal bookings through the first quarter of FY27 and potentially beyond. The brokerage retained Infosys and Cognizant as its preferred large-cap technology picks, while favouring Coforge and eClerx among smaller players.

Jefferies struck perhaps the most cautious note.

The brokerage said another guidance downgrade from Accenture raises the risk of further earnings estimate cuts for Indian IT companies. It also warned that investors may increasingly question the sector's long-term growth trajectory and valuation multiples.

Despite the Nifty IT index already falling roughly 25 per cent this year, Jefferies continues to maintain an "underweight" stance on the sector.

AI Opportunity Remains, But Patience Is Wearing Thin

Interestingly, Accenture's management did not paint an entirely gloomy picture. Chief Executive Julie Sweet highlighted continued demand for large-scale business transformation projects and said AI-related engagements continue to grow faster than the company's overall business.

Accenture also plans to spend $9 billion on acquisitions this year, significantly higher than previous levels, as it expands its capabilities in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity and data services.

Yet for investors, the immediate concern is clear.

The AI story remains compelling. The revenue payoff, however, is taking longer than expected.

And until global clients begin opening their wallets again, Indian IT companies may continue to face pressure from cautious spending, weak outsourcing demand and an uncertain macroeconomic environment.