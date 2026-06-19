Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks open in red on Friday. At the open, Sensex fell over 700 points while Nifty was down 200 points. The weakness in the markets comes after Accenture reported weaker-than-expected earnings. This triggered a ripple effect on IT stocks.
Meanwhile, the rupee opened 5 paise weaker against the US dollar at 94.38, against Thursday's close of 94.33 a dollar.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Stock Market Crash: Only Small Caps In Green
Stock Market Today: Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 extended its winning streak to a fifth consecutive session, ending 82 points higher at 24,168, as strength in financials, pharma and realty stocks outweighed persistent weakness in the IT pack. Optimism surrounding the NSE's draft IPO filing supported financial stocks, while softer crude oil prices continued to improve sentiment towards rate-sensitive sectors. However, IT remained under pressure amid the US Federal Reserve's hawkish policy stance.
Global cues are broadly supportive. US markets staged a strong rebound overnight, led by technology stocks, with the Nasdaq gaining nearly 2% and the S&P 500 advancing over 1%. Asian markets are also trading with a positive bias, while Brent crude has eased towards $78 per barrel following the US-Iran agreement that reopened the Strait of Hormuz, providing relief for India's inflation and current account outlook. However, GIFT Nifty is indicating a mildly weaker start, suggesting some profit booking after the recent rally.
From a technical perspective, the broader trend remains constructive as long as the Nifty sustains above the crucial 24,000 mark. This level is expected to act as an immediate support, while 24,250-24,400 remains the key resistance zone. A decisive breakout above 24,400 could trigger fresh momentum and short covering, paving the way for higher levels. On the downside, any sustained breach below 24,050 may lead to profit booking towards 23,950, with the next support placed around 23,850. Overall, the strategy remains to buy on dips while the index holds above 24,000, as the medium-term bullish structure continues to remain intact. 23,800. Overall, the strategy remains to buy on dips while the index holds above 24,000, as the medium-term bullish structure continues to remain intact.
Stock Market Crash: Investors Lose Rs 2 Lakh Crore At Market Open
The total valuation of all BSE Sensex companies fell to Rs 4,75,65,708 from Rs 4,77,60,908.
Accenture Drags IT Stocks: Expert View By Abhishek Bhilwaria
Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner, BhilwariaFinserv
The sudden drop in Accenture's bookings highlights a deeper problem for Indian tech companies as global clients pull back on traditional tech spending. Industry experts warn that this shift could lead to prolonged sluggishness for major software exporters. As one market analyst noted, "Accenture's lowered guidance is a stark wake-up call for Indian IT, proving that the slowdown in discretionary tech spending is far from over and will heavily weigh on near-term revenues." This reality means domestic giants like Infosys and Wipro must now quickly adapt to smaller, AI-driven projects to protect their margins.
Direct Tax Collection: Expert View By Hitesh Sawhney
Hitesh Sawhney, Partner Price Waterhouse & Co LLP
The direct tax collection numbers as of June 17, 2026, reflect an encouraging start to the fiscal year with gross collections rising 12.46% and net collections growing 14.64% YoY. While net corporate tax has registered an optically strong performance at 22.44% growth, part of this reflects the continued restrained pace of refund disbursals, a trend that was visible in the previous year as well. Adjusted for this, the underlying gross corporate tax movement remains steady, pointing to corporate resilience and improved first-quarter advance tax compliance, which rose 16.01% for corporate tax collections and 15.30% overall.
The sharp surge in STT collections of 44.90% appears to be aided by the upward revision in STT rates across various Futures and Options trades effective 1 April 2026.
Taken together, these indicators suggest that FY27 has commenced on a firm and promising footing, supported by steady corporate performance and improving compliance trends.
US-Iran Deal: Expert View By Sudeep Bhatt
Sudeep Bhatt, Director Strategy, Whiteland Corporation
"The U.S.-Iran MoU will eliminate months of hostility, regional instability, and economic disruptions. Looking into the real estate market, it will result in better project execution and buyer demand. There will be substantial relief in the segment, ensuring unimpeded commerce. The MoU will ease supply chains and freight costs, ensuring better project viability across residential and commercial segments. There will be an ease in prices for construction costs of essentials like steel, aluminium, copper, as well as electrical equipment. The project timeline will improve due to uninterrupted resources, disruption earlier caused by prolonged geopolitical crises."
Crypto Update By WazirX Market's Desk
"Bitcoin stands at $62k, down by over 2.5% in the last 24 hours. Prediction market participants have increased the probability of Bitcoin reaching $84,000 to 37%, suggesting investors remain optimistic if inflation pressures begin to ease.
Gold and silver are currently moving through a consolidation phase, reflecting the broader uncertainty across global markets. Gold continues to hold above the important ₹148,000 support level, while silver is attempting to build momentum toward the ₹270,000 mark. These levels are being closely watched by investors as inflation expectations, interest rate outlooks, and geopolitical developments continue to shape market sentiment.
According to Token Terminal, Ethereum is sending an interesting signal to the market. The blockchain recorded all-time highs in users, transactions, and throughput, while the number of ETH holder addresses grew by more than 8% in Q1 of this year. Although metrics such as total value locked, trading volumes, and fees saw some contraction, user adoption continued to increase."
Crypto Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin is consolidating around the $63,000 level as the markets digest the delay in the final peace deal and the hawkish comments by the Fed. While the memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran initially supported market sentiment, delays in finalising the formal peace agreement and concerns over potential escalations involving Israel have prompted a cautious response from investors. The move also triggered a $330 million liquidation of long positions, amplifying the downward pressure. As a result, Bitcoin's support has moved back to the $60,000 zone, while $64,500 acts as the immediate resistance zone.
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC pulled back below $63K, with the primary catalyst being the Fed's hawkish shift. The Fed held rates steady, but its updated projections pointed to fewer rate cuts ahead, a more cautious stance than investors had expected. Meanwhile, a series of major upcoming listings like Anthropic and OpenAI could pull a portion of investor liquidity away from crypto. With fresh capital entering BTC at a measured pace for now, that has added some near-term competition. BTC is likely to consolidate between $62.5K and $63.5K before its next directional move.
Crypto Update By Piyush Walke
Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Bitcoin's near-term technical picture remains mixed as the strengthening US Dollar Index (DXY) could act as a headwind for risk assets. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has climbed to 100.80, extending its recent gains and approaching a breakout from a 13-month trading range. Since Bitcoin and the DXY typically move in opposite directions, a stronger dollar could increase pressure on Bitcoin and strengthen the case for crypto bears. ETF flows remain uneven, with BTC and ETH spot ETFs seeing outflows on June 18, showing institutional demand has not returned.
The $60,800-$61,500 area has become the primary support zone currently being tested. Resistance now sits at $67,000-$68,000, while the key zone for restoring bullish momentum remains $72,000-$73,500. Bitcoin also faced rejection from its 200-day Moving Average, a key technical resistance level, signaling weakening bullish momentum and increasing the risk of further downside in the near term.
Ethereum is showing a similar technical setup, with price action remaining below key moving averages. A decisive breakout above $1,760 would improve short-term momentum and signal renewed buying interest, while $1,600 remains the critical support level to watch on the downside.