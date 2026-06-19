Beyond Accenture, What Sparked A Rs 1.3 Lakh Crore Stock Market Meltdown

Stock Market Crash: The party on Dalal Street came to an abrupt halt on Friday.

After five straight sessions of gains that lifted benchmark indices by nearly 5 per cent, investors hit the sell button, dragging the Sensex down more than 800 points and pulling the Nifty below the 23,950 mark. What began as a selloff in information technology stocks quickly spread across the broader market, wiping out a large chunk of the week's gains.

The total valuation of all BSE Sensex companies dropped from Rs 4,77,60,908 crore to Rs 4,76,38,963 in just two hours -- a decline of Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

While the sharp fall in Indian IT stocks after Accenture's disappointing earnings grabbed headlines, market experts say the correction was driven by a combination of factors - ranging from foreign investor selling and profit booking to global uncertainty and lingering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The result was a broad-based risk-off mood that snapped the market's longest winning streak in weeks.

1. Accenture Triggered The IT Rout

The biggest blow came from the technology sector.

Nifty IT plunged nearly 6 per cent intraday, making it the worst-performing sectoral index. Heavyweights such as Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Mphasis tumbled between 5 and 8 per cent.

Accenture share price

The selloff followed a steep decline in Accenture's shares on Wall Street after the consulting giant lowered its fiscal 2026 revenue growth guidance to 3-4 per cent from the earlier 3-5 per cent range. It also projected fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations. Follow live updates here

For investors, the downgrade revived an old concern: Are global companies still delaying discretionary technology spending?

The worry is particularly relevant for Indian IT firms, which derive a significant portion of their revenues from North America. While spending on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity remains strong, broader digital transformation and consulting budgets continue to face scrutiny amid an uncertain global economic backdrop.

That concern was enough to trigger a sharp reassessment of IT valuations on Dalal Street.

2. Foreign Investors Turn Sellers Again

Another factor weighing on sentiment was the return of foreign selling.

After three sessions of net buying, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,025 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Nifty IT Index as of 12:27 pm

The move reinforced concerns about overseas investors' commitment to Indian equities at current valuations.

The broader trend remains challenging. Foreign portfolio investors have withdrawn substantial sums from Indian equities this year, reflecting a preference for global markets where valuations appear more attractive and interest rate expectations remain fluid.

Although domestic institutional investors continue to provide strong support, the re-emergence of FII selling added to market nervousness.

3. Profit Booking Was Waiting To Happen

Markets rarely move in a straight line.

The Sensex had surged nearly 5 per cent over the previous five sessions, while the Nifty gained more than 4 per cent. Much of that rally was fuelled by improving global risk appetite after the US-Iran peace agreement eased fears of a wider regional conflict.

With valuations rising sharply in a short period, many traders chose Friday to lock in gains.

The selling pressure became more intense as key technical resistance levels approached. Market participants who had bought aggressively during the recent rally appeared unwilling to chase prices higher without fresh positive triggers.

As a result, profit booking quickly turned into a broader correction.

4. Global Markets Offered Little Support

Weak overseas cues added to the pressure.

Asian markets traded sharply lower, with South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling nearly 2 per cent each. Investor participation was also subdued due to reduced trading activity in major global markets.

Although Wall Street had closed higher in the previous session, futures pointed to a weaker opening later in the day, signalling caution among global investors.

For Indian markets, which had already become vulnerable after a strong rally, the lack of supportive global cues accelerated the decline.

5. Middle East Risks Refuse To Disappear

The recent US-Iran agreement may have reduced immediate fears of a wider conflict, but geopolitical risks remain far from over.

Investors continue to monitor developments across the Middle East closely. Reports of fresh Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon and concerns over the durability of regional ceasefire arrangements have reignited worries about potential escalation.

Adding to the uncertainty, US Vice President JD Vance's comments on regional security dynamics and the postponement of diplomatic engagements related to the US-Iran agreement have kept markets on edge.

The biggest concern remains crude oil.

Any renewed instability in the region could push Brent crude prices higher, potentially complicating inflation and growth outlooks for import-dependent economies such as India.

BSE Focused IT as of 12:30 pm

Volatility Returns To Dalal Street

The rise in market anxiety was visible in the India VIX, often referred to as the market's fear gauge.

The volatility index jumped nearly 5 per cent to around 13.3, signalling increased caution among traders.

Market breadth also reflected the weakness. Nearly 1,500 stocks declined on the NSE, outnumbering gainers by a significant margin.

Despite the sharp fall, analysts believe the broader market structure remains constructive as long as key support levels hold. However, Friday's correction serves as a reminder that the recent rally was built on fragile foundations.

Accenture's guidance may have lit the spark, but the market's fall was ultimately driven by a mix of stretched valuations, foreign investor caution, weak global sentiment and unresolved geopolitical risks.

For now, Dalal Street's five-day winning streak is over. Whether this is a brief pause or the beginning of a deeper correction will depend on how these headwinds evolve in the days ahead.