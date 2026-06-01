After 'May-hem' On D-Street, Why June Could Be A Turning Point For Markets

Stock Market News: The old Wall Street saying - "Sell in May and go away" - isn't usually taken too seriously in India.

This year, however, it turned out to be surprisingly accurate.

Indian markets entered May on a strong note. April's sharp rebound had lifted sentiment. Domestic growth remained resilient. SIP inflows were hitting record levels. Corporate earnings were expected to hold up. Many investors believed India could once again shrug off global troubles.

However, that optimism didn't last.

A combination of surging crude oil prices, relentless foreign investor selling, rising US bond yields and escalating tensions in the Middle East turned May into a difficult month for benchmark indices.

By the end of the month, the BSE Sensex had fallen 2.8 per cent, while the NSE Nifty slipped 1.9 per cent.

Yet beneath the weakness in headline indices, the market was telling a more nuanced story.

What Triggered The 'May-hem'?

The biggest shock came from oil.

Brent crude spent much of May above the $100-per-barrel mark as tensions involving the US and Iran rattled global energy markets. For a country that imports nearly 85-90 per cent of its crude requirements, that immediately raised concerns over inflation, fiscal pressures and corporate profitability.

Successive fuel price hikes added to investor anxiety.

According to Axis Securities, geopolitical developments and the resulting oil shock remained the single biggest overhang for markets during May. The brokerage noted that higher diesel prices could have a cascading impact across sectors ranging from FMCG and logistics to cement, chemicals and construction materials.

Foreign investors added to the pressure.

FIIs sold Indian equities worth Rs 55,963 crore during the month as rising US Treasury yields made American assets more attractive. The US 10-year yield climbed to 4.6 per cent, its highest level in a year. At the same time, the rupee weakened sharply, touching record lows against the dollar.

Axis Securities said persistent FII selling continues to be one of the key challenges for Indian equities, driven by higher global bond yields, a stronger dollar and geopolitical uncertainty.

Earnings Were Fine. But Not Exciting Enough

The March quarter earnings season wasn't bad. It just wasn't strong enough to change the market narrative.

Axis Securities said aggregate Nifty earnings growth remained moderate at 5-6 per cent, while Nifty 500 earnings rose around 9 per cent year-on-year. Financials, healthcare, industrials and capital goods continued to show resilience.

Management commentaries, however, struck a cautious tone. Many companies flagged concerns around crude oil volatility, logistics disruptions and global uncertainty. At the same time, they maintained that demand recovery could strengthen in the second half of FY27, helped by infrastructure spending, manufacturing expansion and improving private-sector investments.

Navy Vijay Ramavat, Managing Director at Indira Securities, echoed that view.

He said several companies delivered strong numbers, but management commentary suggested slower demand growth and pressure on margins, indicating that the road ahead may not be equally smooth across sectors.

Midcaps, Smallcaps Refused To Follow The Script

While benchmark indices struggled, broader markets quietly outperformed.

The Nifty Midcap 100 gained 2.6 per cent in May, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 advanced 1.6 per cent.

According to Axis Securities, stronger earnings growth, robust domestic liquidity and sectoral rotation into industrials, defence, manufacturing and capital goods helped broader markets outperform frontline stocks.

In fact, the brokerage noted that the Nifty Midcap 100 touched fresh lifetime highs even as benchmark indices remained under pressure.

The divergence highlighted one of the key themes of 2026: domestic investors continue to provide strong support to the market.

Abhishek Bhilwaria, an AMFI-registered mutual fund distributor, said retail confidence remains exceptionally strong, with monthly SIP inflows staying in the Rs 31,000-32,000 crore range. He advised investors against stopping SIPs during volatile periods, arguing that market corrections allow investors to accumulate more units through rupee-cost averaging.

June: A Month Packed With Market Triggers

If May was dominated by geopolitical concerns, June could be driven by policy decisions and economic data. The biggest event on the calendar is the RBI's monetary policy meeting between June 3 and June 5.

Markets will closely watch Governor Sanjay Malhotra's commentary on inflation, growth and liquidity conditions.

The central bank finds itself in a tricky position.

Higher crude oil prices and currency weakness are pushing inflation risks higher. Axis Securities warned that rising inflation could keep bond yields elevated and limit the RBI's room for monetary easing.

Investors will also closely track the progress of the southwest monsoon.

Weather agencies have flagged the possibility of below-normal rainfall due to El Niño risks. Axis Securities said this has become an important area of focus, though healthy reservoir levels, irrigation expansion and strong foodgrain stocks could help cushion the impact.

A good monsoon would be positive for rural consumption, benefiting sectors such as FMCG, tractors, fertilisers and two-wheelers.

History Is On June's Side

Seasonal trends offer some encouragement.

Data from Motilal Oswal Financial Services shows the Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 have delivered gains in six out of the last ten Junes, with average returns of 1.6 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively.

The track record is even better for broader markets. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 250 have ended June in positive territory seven times over the past decade.

Sriram Velayudhan, Senior Vice-President at IIFL Capital Services, said June seasonality has generally favoured Indian equities. However, he cautioned that crude oil prices, foreign selling and monsoon developments will remain critical variables.

Which Sectors Could Lead?

Analysts believe stock selection may matter more than index direction in the coming months.

Ramavat sees strength in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, defence, mining, chemicals, financial services, cables and wires, power and energy.

Axis Securities continues to favour banking and financial services, telecom, capital goods, healthcare and power-related businesses. The brokerage also remains positive on select consumption and capex-linked themes, while maintaining caution on IT due to concerns around AI-led disruption and slowing global demand.

The broader message from analysts is clear: investors are increasingly rewarding quality businesses with strong balance sheets, pricing power and earnings visibility.

So, What's The Outlook?

June is unlikely to be a straight-line recovery. The same factors that hurt markets in May -- crude oil, foreign selling and geopolitical uncertainty -- have not disappeared.

SAMCO Securities' Apurva Sheth believes the second and third-order inflation impact from fuel price hikes will remain an important market trigger.

Yet there are reasons for optimism.

India's growth outlook remains among the strongest globally. Domestic liquidity remains healthy. Earnings recovery is gradually broadening. Valuations have become more reasonable after the correction.

Axis Securities believes Indian equities are moving from a consolidation phase toward one driven by earnings visibility and sustainable growth. The brokerage has maintained its December 2026 Nifty target of 27,220, while noting that near-term volatility is likely to persist.

In short, May belonged to the bears. June may not belong entirely to the bulls either.