Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange

The broader crypto market has turned cautious, with market capitalization slipping around 0.5% to nearly $2.48 trillion as Bitcoin-led weakness, ETF outflows, and macro uncertainty continue to weigh on risk appetite. Bitcoin is currently consolidating near the critical $73,000 zone after failing to sustain above $75,000, and the near-term structure remains fragile. On the 4-hour chart, BTC is trading below its key moving averages, with immediate resistance around $73,800-$74,700 and stronger supply near $75,800. A decisive reclaim of these levels could revive upside momentum, but a break below $72,500 may open the path toward $71,500 and $70,850.

Ethereum is also underperforming, trading near $2,000 and struggling below its 20, 50, and 100-period moving averages. For ETH, $1,965-$1,980 remains the key demand zone, while $2,020-$2,046 is the immediate resistance band bulls need to reclaim.

Sentiment remains neutral-to-cautious. The market is reacting not just to technical weakness, but also to sustained spot ETF outflows, dollar/rate uncertainty, and geopolitical risks. Now, Bitcoin's weekly close above or below $73,000, along with fresh ETF flow data, will likely decide whether this is a temporary consolidation or the start of another downside leg.