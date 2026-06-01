Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened the week in green on Monday. The Sensex climbed 300 points higher, Nifty was up 100 points.
Wall Street's main indexes hit record closing highs on Friday. Earlier on Friday (May 29), Indian benchmark indices ended lower in a volatile trading session.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Sensex, Nifty Today: Expert View By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC traded below $73K while US stocks continued making new highs, showing that crypto is not yet benefiting from the broader markets. The key area to watch is now $72K-$74K. If buyers defend this zone, the recent pullback could start to settle, especially if US-Iran ceasefire progress improves market confidence. Still, BTC needs a move back above $77K before momentum can turn constructive again. ETF flows remain a concern, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs seeing near $3B in outflows since May 15. Upcoming US jobs and PMI data may decide the next direction
RHI Magnesita Records Revenue Of Over Rs 4,000 Crore
RHI Magnesita India Limited, the leading manufacturer and supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions, has reported audited consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026 (FY2026)
Commenting on the results, Parmod Sagar - Chairman, MD & CEO of RHI Magnesita India Ltd. said, "FY26 reinforced the importance of resilience, agility, and disciplined execution in a dynamic environment. Despite pricing pressures, excess industry capacity, inflationary trends, intense competition, and evolving geopolitical developments leading to elevated energy and freight costs, we have delivered a resilient performance while strengthening our long-term strategic positioning. Structural growth drivers across the steel and cement sectors continue to create opportunities for the refractory industry, particularly for technology-led and sustainability-focused solution providers. We advanced our competitive edge by de-commoditizing refractory business through the 4PRO model, offering integrated, value-added solutions that enhance price realization, deepen customer integration, and improve long-term contract visibility"
Key Financial Highlights - FY26:
- Revenue from operations at Rs 4,020 Crore (+9% YoY)
- Shipment Volumes at 523 KT (+5% YoY)
- Adjusted EBITDA at Rs 477 crore
- Adjusted PAT at Rs 180 crore
- Net Debt/EBITDA turning negative at -0.1x
- Operating cash flows at Rs 409 crore
SEBI Approves Appointment of Upma Dada Chawdhry as Secretary to Government of India as Chairperson of MSE
MSE has announced that SEBI has approved the appointment of Upma Dada Chawdhry, Public Interest Director, as the Chairperson of the Governing Board of MSE.
A distinguished 1983-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, Chawdhry brings over 35 years of rich administrative and governance experience across key areas including finance, rural development, education, industry, tourism, women's empowerment, and public sector reforms.
Her career has been marked by institution-building, policy leadership, and governance transformation at both State and Central Government levels. She became the first woman Director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in 2016. She has represented India at international forums including the World Trade Organization and has worked closely with several United Nations agencies. Between 2018 and 2021, she served as a Member of the United Nations Committee of Experts on Public Administration and chaired the working group for the United Nations Public Service Awards.
Stock Market News: Expert View By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin has entered June trading near the $73,500 level as markets digest a mix of institutional outflows and geopolitical uncertainty. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded more than $2 billion in outflows over the past 10 trading days, reversing much of the momentum built earlier in May. This institutional retreat coincides with heightened geopolitical uncertainty regarding U.S.-Iran diplomatic relations and the aftermath of a $1 billion liquidation event. Market participants are now focused on a narrow range to determine the monthly trend. Key resistance remains at $75,000, while major support is at $71,500.
Sensex, Nifty Live: Check Expert View By WazirX
WazirX market's desk
"BTC $73,667.27 and ETH $2,009.03 are trading under pressure despite a broadly positive macro backdrop.
Global markets ended the week on a strong note, with US stocks hitting fresh all-time highs as easing geopolitical tensions and progress toward a US-Iran ceasefire boosted investor sentiment. However, Bitcoin is yet to benefit from the risk-on environment.
Rising bond yields, persistent inflation concerns, and nearly $3 billion in spot Bitcoin ETF outflows over the last 10 days continue to weigh on market sentiment.
In crypto, all eyes are on Strategy chairman Michael Saylor after his latest "Working Better" post hinted at another Bitcoin purchase. The move suggests continued institutional conviction even as BTC trades below Strategy's average acquisition cost.
Meanwhile, Vietnam has proposed allowing small businesses to use virtual digital assets as collateral for bank loans, a significant step toward integrating crypto into the existing TradFi system."
Share Market Today: Expert View By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
The broader crypto market has turned cautious, with market capitalization slipping around 0.5% to nearly $2.48 trillion as Bitcoin-led weakness, ETF outflows, and macro uncertainty continue to weigh on risk appetite. Bitcoin is currently consolidating near the critical $73,000 zone after failing to sustain above $75,000, and the near-term structure remains fragile. On the 4-hour chart, BTC is trading below its key moving averages, with immediate resistance around $73,800-$74,700 and stronger supply near $75,800. A decisive reclaim of these levels could revive upside momentum, but a break below $72,500 may open the path toward $71,500 and $70,850.
Ethereum is also underperforming, trading near $2,000 and struggling below its 20, 50, and 100-period moving averages. For ETH, $1,965-$1,980 remains the key demand zone, while $2,020-$2,046 is the immediate resistance band bulls need to reclaim.
Sentiment remains neutral-to-cautious. The market is reacting not just to technical weakness, but also to sustained spot ETF outflows, dollar/rate uncertainty, and geopolitical risks. Now, Bitcoin's weekly close above or below $73,000, along with fresh ETF flow data, will likely decide whether this is a temporary consolidation or the start of another downside leg.
Commercial LPG Prices Hiked By Rs 42 In Delhi, Rs 53.5 In Kolkata Amid Iran war
In Delhi, a 19-kg commercial cylinder cost Rs 1,691.50 in January. With repeated revisions, the price has now climbed to Rs 3,113.50. Read full report here
Stock Market Today: Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 witnessed sharp profit-booking on Friday, declining 359 points (1.5%) to close at 23,547.8 after a late-session selloff erased intraday gains. Despite the domestic weakness, global cues remain supportive. US markets ended May on a positive note, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq extending their gains, supported by continued strength in AI-led technology stocks and improving risk appetite.
Asian markets have started the week on a firm footing, led by gains in Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea, while GIFT Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian equities. The resilience in global equities and improving sentiment across Asian markets could help domestic benchmarks recover from Friday's corrective move.
However, investors will continue to monitor crude oil prices, which have moved higher amid uncertainty surrounding US-Iran ceasefire negotiations. While elevated crude remains a near-term concern, the broader market undertone remains constructive as long as key support zones hold.
Technically, Nifty is likely to witness buying interest on declines, with 23,400 and 23,200 acting as immediate support levels. On the upside, a sustained move above 23,850 could trigger fresh short covering and strengthen the recovery momentum towards the 24,000 mark. Overall, the bias remains cautiously positive, supported by favorable global cues and a strong indication from GIFT Nifty.