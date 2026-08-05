Fed Up Of Wrong Side Driving, Bengaluru Resident Stops Traffic, Makes Auto Driver Apologise

A Bengaluru citizen is winning praise online for standing their ground and confronting people driving on the wrong side of the road. In a now-viral social media post, the Bengaluru local detailed that they were on their way to work in the morning when they came across a horde of vehicles not following rules and driving on the already overcrowded service lane near Mahadevapura.

Fed up with the constant, snarling jams in the service lane, the resident said they refused to budge and told other workers to turn back and leave the lane.

"This morning, on my way to work, I was so fed up with wrong-side drivers on an already overcrowded service road near More Mahadevapura (yes, a service road, but it is one-way with a sign clearly stating the same)," the user said.

Despite informing them that they were violating the traffic rules, the resident said passengers, which included educated IT employees, refused to accept.

"I challenged the auto guy when he said it's not a one-way, and told him if there is no board I am ready to pay Rs 1000 to him but if it is there I wanted him to apologise. Went ahead and showed him the one-way board. And you know what, he sheepishly apologised," the resident said.

The citizen said they took a few videos of the wrong-side and footpath drivers, which they were planning to submit at the police station for further action.

"To all those who were there and will say I was wrong, maybe by blocking people behind me, but I definitely will block wrong-side drivers on the road."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users praised the resident for going out of their way and ensuring that proper rules were followed.

"Bravo! India needs more citizens like you. Trust me, making an auto driver apologise is no mean feat," said one user while another added: "At the end, someone should stand up for the right thing and you have done it."

A third commented: "Nice brother! Bengaluru has gotten a lot of defensive drivers lately, whom such offenders take for a ride and act like they own the road. It's high time they're shown their place. Hope all ‘defensive drivers' wake up and stand their ground. It's your city too."

A fourth said: "Good job OP. Although I won't recommend this if you don't know the local language and maybe not in general. I have seen innocents getting surrounded by auto drivers in an instant and unfairly attacked."