"31 km In 2.5 Hours": Infosys Co-Founder's Post On Bengaluru Traffic Nightmare Resonates Online

Bengaluru's infamous traffic jams have long tested the patience of commuters, with residents routinely taking to social media to share stories of hours spent crawling through the city's congested roads. From missed meetings and delayed flights to daily commutes stretching far beyond expected travel times, traffic has become one of the city's biggest frustrations. Now, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan has added his voice to the growing chorus, sharing his own ordeal in a post on X.

The veteran tech leader revealed that a 31-kilometre journey took nearly two-and-a-half hours, describing the city's traffic situation as one that is steadily deteriorating. He blamed the worsening commute not only on heavy congestion but also on poor road conditions and a lack of driving discipline.

"31 km took 2 1/2 hours today. It is only becoming worse. Traffic, condition of roads, and poor discipline," Gopalakrishnan wrote.

See the post here:

His post quickly went viral, drawing widespread reactions from people who said they experience similar delays almost every day. Many users shared stories of spending hours travelling relatively short distances. One user wrote, "It's turning into a nightmare lately. My 28 km commute last week took 3 hours!! We need to switch to remote till the riads, rules and enforcement fall in place."

He argued that companies should consider expanding remote and hybrid work arrangements until the city's infrastructure improves and traffic management becomes more effective.

Some, meanwhile, urged others to use public transport, pointing out that wider adoption of buses and the Metro, could help ease congestion in the long run. "People should be kind enough to use public transport more within city limits on weekends atleast has they have bit of a time. Otherwise it's a chaos for the kind of infrastructure we have, which can't support too many public & private vehicles getting in to road," another said.

Others echoed the sentiment, saying that while Bengaluru remains India's technology hub, its transport infrastructure has struggled to keep pace with rapid urban growth. Several users called for faster completion of road and Metro projects, stricter traffic enforcement and better urban planning to ease the burden on millions of daily commuters.

A third added, "31 km in 2.5 hours says a lot about how daily commuting stress is silently eating time and energy. It's not just traffic—it's a mix of road capacity, unmanaged growth, poor lane discipline, and too many vehicles for the same space. Unfortunately, once a city reaches this stage, small delays start compounding into everyday frustration. The hardest part is that people adjust to it instead of demanding better systems—until it becomes “normal.” Hope things improve soon, because this kind of commute isn't just inconvenient, it's draining life hours every single day."