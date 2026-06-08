Man Claims 82-Km Hyderabad Journey Took 72 Minutes, Says Bengaluru Lags By A Decade

A social media post comparing travel times in Bengaluru and Hyderabad has sparked a fresh debate online about traffic conditions and urban infrastructure in the two cities.

The discussion started after X user Asish Kumar shared a navigation screenshot showing a journey of nearly 82 kilometres being completed in 1 hour and 12 minutes on Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road network.

Referring to Bengaluru's traffic situation, Kumar said that Bengaluru needs at least 10 years of development to cover 82 kilometres in 1 hour and 12 minutes.

Check Out The Post Here:

Social Media Reaction

The post quickly attracted attention on social media, with many users pointing to it as an example of Hyderabad's road infrastructure and transport network.

One user commented, "Bengaluru traffic is getting worse day by day."

Another user noted, "Wrong comparison."

"It's not a matter of years. It's about the ongoing mess," added a third user.

However, not everyone agreed with the comparison. Several users argued that the screenshot did not present the complete picture and noted that Hyderabad has also been dealing with increasing traffic congestion.

