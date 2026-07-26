Chief Suspect In Deadly Attack Near Berlin Pride Parade Shot Dead

The chief suspect in a deadly attack near Berlin's Pride parade has been shot dead, police said on Sunday evening.

Officers located the suspect, previously named as 21-year-old Abdul Ballout, at around 6:00 pm (1600 GMT), Berlin police said in a statement on X. He "ran towards them with a bladed weapon", prompting officers to open fire, killing him.

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