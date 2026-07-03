"People Are Crying. Can't You Hear?" Bengaluru Minister Blasts Civic Officials

For the second time in a week Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda lost his cool at city officials over delayed infrastructure development and unresolved civic issues.

This time, while inspecting the city's Outer Ring Road to review and improve the proposed redevelopment, he demanded to know why they needed interventions to fulfil their duties.

"Why should we come and beg you to do your job? The people are crying… can't you hear? Are you doing us a favour or charity?" he raged. "Is it part of your mandate or not? No? If it is your responsibility, why have you not done it? Why should we come and make a request to you or beg you for doing your job? Come on! If it has to be done, why didn't you do it? I don't understand."

Gowda's sharp remarks came during an inspection of the stretch of the ORR from Lowry to Iblur junctions late Thursday. The stretch is part of a proposed comprehensive road development work that will run from Silk Board Junction to Byappanahalli Metro Station, his office said.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said he plans to reconstruct and modernise the ORR at an estimated cost of Rs 400-450 crore. However, given the road is lined with large apartment complexes, over 30 large IT and business parks, and commercial establishments, a thorough study of requirements and local conditions is necessary, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Gowda's snapback this week followed angry remarks at Animal Husbandry Department officials last week, after they appeared unprepared for a meeting. He exploded after a question about stray dog populations offered no real response.

RECAP | Where Has Money Gone: Bengaluru Minister Loses Cool At Officials Over Strays

"Why have you come to the meeting? Should I send you outside? Are you joking around there? What is the expenditure for five years? How many of you from the Animal Husbandry Department are present here?" the minister shot off.

The Byatarayanapura MLA is known to be tough on officers he believes are not working to his expectations. Last month, he suspended an officer and fined a contractor for substandard road work and said on X: "I hope I don't have to do this frequently. But if officers and contractors do not do their job, unfortunately, I will be forced. I appeal to them to do their job properly."

The Shivakumar administration - in charge for a month now, after the threat of a civil war within the ruling Congress prompted a change in leadership - faces a challenge to ensure development for the city and state ahead of the 2028 Assembly election.