'Sussanne Khan Didn't Take Rs 400 Crore Alimony From Hrithik Roshan, Not A Gold-Digger': Her Sister Farah Khan Ali

Twelve years after Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's divorce, online reports still claim that Sussanne took a hefty alimony from her ex-husband. Dismissing the claims, Sussanne's sister said in a recent interview that Sussanne never took Rs 400 crore from Hrithik, adding that her sister is not a gold-digger.

'She Comes From A Khandani Family'

Dismissing the online claims, Farah said, “One thing I want to say on record is that there was never Rs 400 crore alimony, and I feel sick at the bottom of my heart when I see people online saying that Rs 400 crore was paid and Sussanne got richer. I mean, that is such a lie. My dearest sister did not take anything. We come from a family and a mother who taught us that materialistic things are not important; relationships are more important. So my sister did not take anything. That's why today, the relationship she has with her ex-husband Hrithik and her ex in-laws, Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan, is amazing. They love her.”

“I think she conducted herself in a very sophisticated manner. She is not a gold-digger. She is very elegant. She comes from a khandani family. She is elegant and Hrithik also is a wonderful man. It didn't work out for them, but you don't need to blow up your marriage for the sake of the press. There was no alimony in this. It's incorrect and completely wrong,” she told Vickey Lalwani.

Asked about the initial reaction after the former couple decided to divorce, Farah said, “Hungama hua. Everyone was in shock. There was a lot of hue and cry. There were a lot of opinions that people had about their personal life, but I think they both handled it all beautifully. It was amicable.”

'Sussanne Didn't Want To Defend Herself'

She added, “I told her, ‘Why don't you deny all this?' She said, ‘I don't care what people think of me, Farah.' I think we are all like that. I do whatever I want to do. Unless you bring some value into my life, what I do shouldn't matter to you, and what you think of me shouldn't matter to me.”

'Parents Wanted Him To Wait A Little'

Hrithik Roshan married Sussanne Khan at the peak of his career. He made a stellar debut with his maiden film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000. Asked if Hrithik was willing to marry at the time, given he was a superstar, Farah said, “They were madly in love. They wanted to get married. I think his parents wanted him to wait a little before getting married because he was a superstar at that time. But he was very committed to the wedding and wanted to get married then.”

Today, years after the divorce, Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan Goni while Hrithik Roshan is in a relationship with Saba Azad. “It's important to be happy in life if you want to be the best version of yourself. Be with people who make you happy. And Arslan is a wonderful man; he keeps her very happy. They found each other, have compatibility, and share similar interests. It's nice to see the care they have for each other. I'm happy for her. I'm happy for Hrithik and Saba also,” she added.

Last year, Zayed Khan also reflected on Hrithik and Sussanne's divorce. “It wasn't meant to be. And it would be even worse if you try to hold on to something that isn't—both people suffer. For what? I mean, you have your children to look forward to, to participate in their lives, to witness the moments of them growing up, turning into such young, wonderful gentlemen. So that became the focus,” said Zayed.

Hrithik and Sussanne married in 2000 and divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent their sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Hrithik made his relationship with Saba Azad official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party in 2022. Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne, and Arslan are often spotted together at family functions, parties, and on vacation.

Also Read | Zayed Khan On Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan's 14-Year Marriage: "It Wasn't Meant To Be"