Where Has Money Gone: Bengaluru Minister Loses Cool At Officials Over Strays

Karnataka minister Krishna Byre Gowda has strongly criticised officials of the Animal Husbandry Department for coming to a meeting without any basic data to show their work, especially on the question of how the stray population has remained unchanged despite nearly two decades of sterilisation drive. A visibly upset Gowda was seen questioning the officers over their lack of preparedness and accountability.

At the meeting, the minister asked the 19 officers who turned up there how they managed to appear at all without carrying essential data about their department. Gowda reportedly ordered the suspension of the officer responsible for the situation.

"Why have you come to the meeting? Should I send you outside? Are you joking around there? What is the expenditure for five years? How many of you from the Animal Husbandry Department are present here?" the minister shot off.

"Nineteen officers together cannot even bring proper data to a meeting?" he said. "First, relieve him today and then come back. I don't want him to continue. Let anyone else come instead... Tell me the five-year data," the Bengaluru Development Minister said.

Gowda went on to question the effectiveness of the state's dog sterilisation programme, asking how the stray population can remain unchanged despite the programme having been carried out for nearly two decades.

Some of the officers offered answers. However, the minister described the responses as "vague and illogical explanations" and questioned the spending on the programme.

"Do you think I am sitting here with flowers in my ears?" he said, referring to a Kannada idiom that implies he would not be misled by unreasonable answers.

Gowda is the MLA from Byatarayanapura. He is known to be tough on officers who he determines to be not working to their minimum level.

Earlier this month, he suspended an officer and fined a contractor for substandard work on a road. Detailing the matter, he had posted on X: "I really hope I don't have to do this frequently. But, if officers and contractors do not listen and do their job, unfortunately, I will be forced. I appeal to them to do their job properly."

"Today, I happened to observe an asphalt work in progress. I was doubtful of the quality. I asked the commissioner to inspect this asphalt work. Indeed, the work was found to be substandard. Sadly, the officer is suspended and the contractor penalised."