Retired Karnataka Teacher Killed By Daughter, Her Lover Over Property Row

A 62-year-old retired teacher in Karnataka's Vijayapura district was allegedly killed by his daughter, her lover and another man after disputes over property and his opposition to their relationship.

Two of the accused have been arrested, while a third is on the run.

The body of retired teacher Siddappa Anjutagi was found roadside. Police initially suspected that unidentified assailants had killed him and fled the spot.

During the investigation, based on a complaint filed by Siddappa's elder daughter Nikhita, police uncovered the alleged involvement of his younger daughter, Priyanka.

According to police, Siddappa had retired around two years ago and had received retirement benefits. He also owned property in his village. Police said disputes over the property had led to frequent arguments between Siddappa and Priyanka.

Priyanka's husband, Suresh Masali, died during the COVID-19 period. She later developed a relationship with auto driver Santosh Sindhe while living in Vijayapura. Police said Siddappa opposed the relationship and had also refused to give Priyanka a share in the property.

Police suspect these issues had been a source of tension between the father and daughter.

On August 15, Priyanka allegedly had another argument with Siddappa over the property. Police said the argument escalated, after which she allegedly called Santosh to the house.

Later that night, Santosh allegedly arrived at the house with his friend, Gururaj Biradar. According to police, the two first strangled Siddappa and then assaulted him with a large stone used for breaking roads, resulting in his death. They allegedly dumped the body by the roadside before fleeing.

Priyanka and Santosh have been arrested in connection with the case. Police are searching for Gururaj Biradar, who remains on the run.

Police suspect that the property dispute and Siddappa's opposition to Priyanka's relationship were the main motives behind the murder.

Further investigation is underway.