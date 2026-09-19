Mother Beaten To Death With Stone, Killers Place Crying Toddler On Her Body

A woman was brutally murdered in the Raichur district in Karnataka, with police suspecting that she was beaten to death with a stone. After the crime, the accused allegedly placed her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter on her body.

The incident was reported from RH Camp-5 in the Sindhanur sub-district. The victim has been identified as Sneha, 25, a resident of RH Camp-4. She was found in a field on the outskirts of the village.

Police have taken two suspects into custody - her husband and her lover.

When people discovered her body, Sneha's daughter was seen helplessly clutching onto her mother and crying. According to police, the victim was still breathing when they reached the crime spot. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Sindhanur Rural Police reached the spot and started an investigation.

According to preliminary findings, the woman had been married to her husband Amit for four years. She allegedly had an extramarital affair with Shubham for the past four months. Both men are being interrogated to find out the culprit and the motive behind the crime.

Meanwhile, the woman's body has been shifted to Sindhanur Taluk Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway.