Guwahati Police Seize Fridge Used To Store Woman's Severed Head

Days after 25-year-old Riya Talukdar was found dead at her house in Guwahati, her head severed and stored in a fridge, the police seized crucial evidence in the case. Her husband, Ramanuj Goswami, who is the main accused, was also taken to the house on Wednesday.

Police sources said the exercise was carried out in the presence of a magistrate and investigators examined the residence and recorded the proceedings on video.

Among the items seized was the refrigerator in which Talukdar's severed head was allegedly kept after the killing. Police also seized the clothes worn by the victim and a sharp weapon suspected to have been used during the crime.

Police are probing allegations that Goswami suspected his wife was having an affair and that he tried to sever her fingers and other body parts as well, but was unable to do so.

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Goswami surrendered after the body was discovered and was sent to police custody for seven days.

When he was produced before a court on Tuesday, the husband said he had no regrets and would not apologise.

"After I serve my jail term, I will kill the sugar daddy," Goswami said, in what was seen as a reference to the person he suspected was having an affair with his wife.