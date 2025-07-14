5-Foot Pit And A Kerala Story: How Assam Woman Hid Husband's Murder For Days

A 38-year-old woman was arrested in Assam's Guwahati for allegedly killing her husband and burying him on the premises of their residence. The accused, identified as Rahima Khatun, murdered her husband, Sabiyal Rehman, 38, over a marital clash, according to police.

The incident took place at Joymati Nagar in Pandu area of Guwahati on June 26, after which the accused buried her husband's body-- who was a scrap dealer-- in a five-foot pit on their residential premises.

The couple was married for 15 years and had two children. To hide her crime and quell questions on Rehman's sudden absence, Rahima Khatun told her acquaintance that her husband had gone to Kerala for work.

But sensing people suspected her story, she told neighbours that she was unwell and fled her house on the pretext of going to a hospital, sources told NDTV.

But Rahima Khatun's story soon raised suspicion, and the victim's brother approached cops on July 12 to register a complaint about Rehman's absence.

The next day, on July 13, Rahima Khatun surrendered at the Jalukbari police station in Guwahati--where the missing complaint was registered-- and claimed that her husband was dead. She confessed she had killed her husband during a marital dispute and buried her body in their house.

"On initial Interrogation at the police station, she confessed to having killed her husband on June 26 after a massive brawl between them that night. Both attacked each other, the husband was intoxicated when this fight broke out that night," said Padmanav Baruah, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Guwahati (West).

"In this fight, he suffered grievous injuries and died. She panicked and then she actually dug a pit in the house of about five feet and dumped the body and covered it up with soil," the official added.

After Rahima Khatun's confession, police have exhumed Rehman's body and set it for forensic examination. Cops are also probing the case to rule out the involvement of any other person who might have helped the accused in the crime.

"When she got to know that the police had started investigating the case, she got scared and then came back to Guwahati and surrendered at Jalukbari police station. We recorded her statement, took her to the house with the forensic team, the magistrate was there, and we exhumed the decomposed body of her husband," the officer said.

"It is not possible for one lady alone to dig such a huge pit to dump the body. We suspect a few others are also involved. We will be looking for more suspects," he added.