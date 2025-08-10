Assam Opposition Targets Himanta Sarma Over Voter Revision, Eviction Drives

Leaders of the All Indian United Democratic Front (AIUDF), a key opposition party in Assam which enjoys support among the Bengali-speaking Muslim population, accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of failing to maintain law and order in the state.

The party's MLAs Hafiz Rafiqul Islam and Ashraful Hussain, addressed a press conference on Sunday on issues including eviction drives, allegations of harassment, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.

Demanding the Chief Minister's resignation, Mr Islam accused him of "instigating goons" to harass bonafide Indian citizens, including labourers and lawyers, in different districts. He said, "The Constitution grants Indians the right to work anywhere in the country. But in Assam, people are unsafe even when moving between districts."

On eviction drives, Mr Islam claimed they were being carried out without rehabilitation plans. Further, he added that these drives targeted Muslims under the guise of identifying "foreigners." He alleged that displaced families have lost access to housing, education and basic rights, and urged the judiciary to intervene.

Regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, Mr Islam said it was unnecessary as Assam had already undergone extensive National Register of Citizens verification between 2015 and 2019. He alleged that the exercise was politically motivated and aimed at harassment. "The Election Commission should not act as a puppet of the BJP," he said, demanding that the SIR be scrapped and the voter list be revised only through regular procedures.