Woman News Anchor Found Dead Inside Her Guwahati Office Weeks Before Wedding

A young woman journalist who worked as an anchor with a local news portal was found dead inside the office in Guwahati on Monday morning, officials said.

The woman identified as Ritumoni Roy was set to get married on December 5. Wedding invitations had already gone out, and just a night before the incident, she had attended a pre-wedding ceremony at a friend's house. Ritumoni returned to the office afterwards and later that night, allegedly died by suicide, officials said.

Preliminary reports indicate that Ritumoni had reported for work on November 23 but did not return home after her shift ended that night. Her body was later discovered by colleagues in the morning.

Police recovered a note from the spot that read, "It is for the good of everyone. Sorry."

Ritumoni had previously worked with other digital media organisations before joining her current workplace.

Family sources have hinted at a possible financial angle behind the alleged suicide.

Police have registered a case and are investigating all possible angles.