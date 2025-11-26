Man Arrested In Assam Over Links With Pak Terror Groups, Rohingya Militants

A man has been arrested from Kharupetia in Assam's Darrang district on terror link charges. The suspect has been identified as Munser Ali from West Kamarpara village.

Munser Ali has been accused of maintaining close links with the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army and Tahrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. Munser Ali had recently returned to Kharupetia from Tamil Nadu, where he was working.

He allegedly maintained connections with Bangladeshi extremists through social media. He had plans for sleeper cell activities not only in Kharupetia but also in several other places across the state.

He was arrested and sent to judicial custody today.

"Ali returned to Kharupetia only a few days ago after working in Tamil Nadu, and intelligence inputs suggest he was planning subversive activities in Kharupetia as well as other strategic locations across the state," a police official said.

