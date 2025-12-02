Muslim Cleric's Call On Microphone Saves 7 People In Sinking Vehicle

A Muslim cleric in Assam used a mosque microphone to alert an entire village at dawn, a move that helped save seven people trapped in a sinking vehicle.

The vehicle had lost control, skidded off the National Highway and plunged into a pond in Assam's Sribhumi district in the early hours of Tuesday. All the windows of the vehicle were shut, and most of passengers were asleep when the vehicle began sinking.

"Hearing a loud crash from outside, Maulana Abdul Basit, Imam of the Jama Masjid and teacher at Mirabari Madrasa, immediately used the mosque microphone to inform villagers of the emergency and appealed for immediate assistance," said a local resident.

Within minutes, residents from the neighbourhood rushed to the spot, launched a rescue operation and retrieved the seven passengers in the vehicle.